No ill will towards Jagdanand, says Tej Pratap

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad’s elder son and MLA Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday he had no rancour against the party’s state unit president Jagdanand Singh and dismissed reports that the latter had resigned.

On Friday evening, Singh too had shot down reports of his resignation that did the rounds through the day in a section of media.

“What is my status that Singh should be annoyed with me? I spoke to my father and he has refuted reports that the state president has resigned. All is well in the party,” Yadav said before leaving for his assembly constituency of Hasanpur in Samastipur.

Singh told reporters on Saturday that reports of his resignation were mischievous and an attempt to defame the party. “Had I resigned , why would I be sitting here?” he said the party office.

Asked about his alleged tiff with Tej Pratap, Singh said had no reason to be annoyed with him.

On RJD’s 25th foundation day on July 5, Tej Pratap Yadav had said Singh was annoyed with him. He had also complained in the past that he was not being heard in organisational decisions.

Singh’s predecessor Ram Chandra Purbe too had faced embarrassment from the elder Yadav, who attacked him for not accommodating youth leaders of his choice in party’s various cells.

Singh took over as state RJD president in November 2019.

Earlier this year, Tej Pratap Yadav had accused Singh of not extending support to him in his campaign for release of RJD president from jail by sending postcards to the President of India, which was launched in January.