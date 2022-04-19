One killed, 2 feared trapped as mica mine wall collapses
PATNA: A 16-year-old girl was killed while two others are feared trapped after the wall of a mica mine collapsed in Bhanekhap village in Nawada on Tuesday, officials said.
According to officials, the incident took place around 3 am when five miners were extracting mica flakes. Hearing their screams, locals rushed to the spot and managed to rescue two of them, officials said.
“A rescue operation was initiated after officials reached the spot. The body of a 16-year-old girl was pulled out of the debris. The cousin of the deceased has accused one Lakhan Pandit of carrying out illegal mining of mica,” officials added.
Sources in the district administration said that the villagers were lured by the mica-mining mafia to extract mica illegally and that they don’t adhere to safety norms.
Rajkumar Paswan, forester of Rajauli East, said that strict action will be taken against the mine operator and those involved in the illegal activity. “The range officer has been instructed to submit a probe report at the earliest to initiate legal actions against the accused,” said an official.
“Most of such illegal mines operate in forest areas that are inaccessible. We demolish such mines as soon as we get information, but it is the responsibility of forest officials to conduct surveys to check illegal mines and seek help from the district administration to close them down. The district administration has ruled out giving compensation to the dependants of the deceased as it was an illegal mine. However, an FIR would be lodged against the owner of the mine,” said Rajauli sub-divisional officer (SDO) Aditya Kumar Piyush.
Saryu seeks health minister’s dismissal, Banna slaps legal notice
Jharkhand's health minister Banna Gupta Tuesday served a legal notice to Independent legislator Saryu Roy, demanding that he tender a written apology or face a defamation suit for maligning his reputation by making false allegations about him. Earlier in the day, Roy had written to chief minister Hemant Soren seeking dismissal Gupta from his cabinet.
Ahead of monsoon, Railways to waterproof AC locals
MUMBAI In order to ensure that rain water does not create technical snags in Air-Conditioned local trains during monsoon, the Central Railway will waterproof all its AC locals. In March, a water leakage was reported by passengers travelling onboard the AC local train between Dombivli and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). In February, 34 new local train services were introduced on the Central Railway mainline between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kalyan-Karjat-Kasara-Badlapur and Titwala railways stations.
Sena draws parallels between situation in Delhi and Mumbai, accuses BJP of fomenting communal trouble for political gains
Drawing parallels between the communal riots in Delhi and the campaign by the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena against loudspeakers on mosques, Shiv Sena on Tuesday alleged that these campaigns were being fostered by the Bharatiya Janata Party with an eye on the civic elections in both the cities. On Saturday, clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri in Delhi.
Warring to take charge as Punjab Congress president on April 22
Newly appointed Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu will take charge on April 22 in the presence of senior party leaders. The two new appointees will take charge at a simple ceremony to be held at the state headquarters of the party in Chandigarh, according to a Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson. He succeeds Navjot Singh Sidhu.
85 cases in Mumbai, highest in two months
Mumbai Mumbai reported 85 cases, the highest in two months, while Maharashtra reported the highest cases for the month of April at 137 on Tuesday. In the 19 days between April 1 and 18, the state has clocked 2,024 cases, while during the same period in 2020, 3,346 cases were recorded. Maharashtra has been reporting fewer than 200 cases for the last 25 days. It also saw three deaths, taking the toll to 1,47,820.
