Patna receives 121 mm rain in 24 hours, heavy rain likely till July 3
PATNA: Heavy rain continued to lash several parts of Bihar, including Patna, Begusarai, East Champaran, Buxar, and Munger in the past 24 hours, said officials of Patna Meteorological Centre.
As per India Meteorological Department, Bihar received 172.3mm of actual rain against the normal rain of 163.3mm between June 1 till June 30, which is 6% surplus for the period.
As per the weather bulletin, Dharhara in Munger recorded 140mm of rain, Patna 130mm, Simri 120mm, Triveniganj 110mm, Munger and Parsa 100mm each, Buxar 90mm, and Vaishali 80mm during the past 24 hours.
Patna recorded 121 mm of rain between Wednesday and Thursday which is the second-highest since 2011. Last year, the city recorded 146 mm of rain on June 26 which is the highest 24-hour rain since 1997, officials said.
The incessant rain in the early morning hours caused heavy waterlogging causing inconvenience to commuters. Several roads in Kankarbagh, Rajendra Nagar, Sandalpur, Anisabad, Gardanibagh, and Danapur were submerged in two to three feet of stormwater. Rainwater also gushed into residential colonies, schools, and several government premises, including Rajeev Nagar police station and Nalanda Medical College and Hospital, officials said.
Officials of Patna Municipal Corporation said that a quick response team has started operation to clear the waterlogging.
“Despite very heavy rainfall, waterlogging was cleared within a reasonable time. Our team is working in three shifts to complete the work”, said a PMC official.
Meanwhile, Patna Meteorological Centre has predicted heavy rain till July 3.
Kamini Kumari, an official at Patna Meteorological Centre, said, “Southwest monsoon is active over the state. As per the current numerical model, easterly and south-easterly winds are dominating the state at the speed of 8 to 10 km per hour. An east-west trough is running from Punjab to the northeast Bay of Bengal across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand. Under the influence, the entire state is expected to receive very heavy rain while remaining places would receive moderate to heavy rain till Saturday.”
