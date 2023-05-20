Home / Cities / Patna News / PU begins online admission process for four-year UG courses

PU begins online admission process for four-year UG courses

ByMegha, Patna
May 20, 2023 09:17 PM IST

Patna University has more than 4,700 seats in UG courses, including over 3200 in regular courses across its six constituent colleges — Patna College, Vanijya Mahavidyalaya, Magadh Mahila College, BN College, Patna Science College and Art and Craft College.

Following the nod from the Governor for introducing four-year undergraduate (UG) courses in the state varsities, Patna University (PU) on Saturday commenced online admission process for UG programmes for arts, science, commerce and vocational courses for the new academic session 2023-27.

Patna University. (HT file)
The last date of filling online admission forms is June 5, 2023. Application fee is 1,100 for all categories.

Officials said admission to UG programmes will be taken on the basis of marks obtained by the applicants in intermediate.

“In a first, regular UG courses will be of four-year duration under Choice Based Credit System. However, the duration of UG vocational course is still three years,” said PU’s dean of students’ welfare Anil Kumar.

“This year, common entrance test will not be conducted as admissions will be taken on the basis of marks obtained by applicants in Class 12. Students interested in both regular and vocational courses need to apply separately. We have centralised admission process system for facilitating smooth admissions,” said an official of PU.

According to the academic calendar of PU, the admission process for the new academic session will be completed by June 30 and classes of the first semester will start from July 4.

Earlier this week, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who is also the chancellor of state universities, approved the draft ordinance and regulations for introduction of the new choice based credit system at the four-year undergraduate programme in all state universities from 2023-24.

As per the new regulations, UG programmes in arts, science and commerce streams will be based on a total of eight semester exams during the course duration. Each academic year will have two semesters beginning from July to December and January to June.

