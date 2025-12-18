Patna witnesses fog, chill; admn steps up arrangements

With the state capital witnessing foggy and chilly conditions throughout the day , the Patna district administration has issued directives to officials to set up bonfires at various locations in the city and also started temporary shelter facilities or rain baseras for the poor and homeless. Patna engulfed in dense fog on Thursday (SANTOSH KUMAR/HT)

CN Prabhu, director, Bihar Mausam Sewa Kendra, said the maximum temperature in Patna on Thursday stood at around 27-28 degree Celsius while the minimum was recorded at 9-9.5 degree Celsius. “There has not been a big drop in temperature and the same conditions will prevail for the next few days. But there is a chill in the air because of the foggy conditions and little sunlight,” said Prabhu, adding that there was likelihood of further drop in temperature in next one week.

A press statement issued by Patna administration said district magistrate, Patna Thiyagarajan SM has instructed all field officers, revenue officials to make arrangements for bonfires at public points in the state capital as well as in blocks along with distribution of blankets to the homeless and poor so that they could keep themselves warm in the winter days. He directed that officials should monitor that bonfires are set up at designated places in this month and January next year .

“There has been arrangement made for night shelters, both permanent and temporary at different locations in Patna including near bus depots, railway station and roundabouts by the Patna Municipal Corporation. Total 988 beds have been provisioned at the rain baseras for housing homeless, poor and destitute people in wake of the cold conditions set to prevail in this month and next month. The number of beds would be increased as per the necessity,” said the DM in a statement. He said the temporary shelters would have blankets and other facilities .

The DM also emphasised that the health and safety of people during the cold wave conditions was a topmost priority of the administration and also directed the officials to make wide publicity of the precautions people should take during chilly conditions like wearing proper warm clothes, having healthy food including fruits, vegetables and also ensuring that there is proper ventilation inside rooms when room heaters are used.