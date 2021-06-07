Patna’s double-decker road to spare Khuda Bakhsh library’s heritage structure

The heritage portion of Khuda Bakhsh Oriental Public Library in Patna will not be bulldozed for construction of a 2.2km-long double decker road from Kargil Chowk to National Institute of Technology (NIT) over the congested Ashok Rajpath.

However, the width of the proposed road will be reduced a little while crossing the library to save George Curzon reading hall from demolition. A portion of the reading hall of the library, a repository of ancient manuscripts, books and paintings, was earlier planned to be razed for the unique double-decker road being built by the Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Limited (BRPNNL).

Additional chief secretary, road construction department (RCD), Amrit Lal Meena confirmed the change in plan. “As of now, we have decided not to touch any portion of Khuda Bakhsh library for building the double-decker road. However, this will have its bearing on [the] width of the elevated road at [a] certain stretch,” said Meena, who is also chairman of BRPNNL.

Khuda Bakhsh library officials, archaeologists and members of the civil society were protesting ever since the state construction authority unveiled plans to build the double-decker road by razing parts of heritage buildings of Patna University and Khuda Bakhsh Oriental Public Library. They had written letters to the governor, chief minister and the Union ministry of culture to save the heritage structures.

The Patna chapter of the Indian National Trust of Art and Cultural Heritage (Intach) had planned to seek legal remedy to avert the planned partial demolition of Curzon reading hall, named after then Viceroy of India, George Curzon, who visited the library in 1905. The library has the tag of national importance given by the Centre and Unesco has granted it a heritage status.

The bid to construct the double-decker road over Ashok Rajpath for providing easy access to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) from Gandhi Maidan side gained momentum on Saturday with the BRPNNL shortlisting eight construction companies for evaluation of financial bids for the award of work. The eight firms—Apco Infratech, Nagarjuna Construction, Rachna construction, Roya RCPL JV, SP Singla Construction, Gawar construction, Jandu Niraj JV and Welspun Enterprise—have been selected for the opening of financial bids.

The proposed elevated road would have three exits for the PMCH via their multi-level parking before terminating at NIT More. The road will also connect to the upcoming Ganga Path via Krishna Ghat. The project is likely to cost around ₹369 crore. The PMCH will also get four-lane connectivity with Ganga Pathway, which is coming up on the southern bank of river Ganga.

Meena said the groundwork for the project will start in July, after the monsoon, and take around three years to complete.