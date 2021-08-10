Home / Cities / Patna News / Patna’s Hardinge Park to have new rail terminal
Indian Railways, Rail, Trains, Train, Railway Track, photo by Rajkumar on 22 June 2009 (Rajkumar)
Indian Railways, Rail, Trains, Train, Railway Track, photo by Rajkumar on 22 June 2009 (Rajkumar)
patna news

Patna’s Hardinge Park to have new rail terminal

The railways will build four platforms on the Hardinge Park side of Patna junction to facilitate smooth running of mainline-electric-multiple-unit (MEMU) trains
READ FULL STORY
By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 02:01 PM IST

Decks have been cleared for the construction of a new rail terminal at Hardinge Park, known as the old bus stand, barely 900 metres west from the Patna junction.

The railways will build four platforms on the Hardinge Park side of Patna junction to facilitate smooth running of mainline-electric-multiple-unit (MEMU) trains.

The railways plans to build two pairs of double-discharge (DD) platform. A DD platform has platforms on both its flanks. The railways proposes to terminate and originate all its local passenger trains from the DD platforms.

This would de-congest traffic on Patna Junction, said a railway official.A proposal in this regard has been sent to the Railway Board, New Delhi, for final approval. The official said that the Hardinge Park side would be an ideal place for DD platforms.

A senior official the railways said there was a proposal to build three DD platforms and one multi-purpose platform on the Hardinge Park side at a cost of several crores of rupees.

Under the new plan being finalised, all trains originating from north Bihar, Patliputra and Digha stations will terminate at the Hardinge Park side.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.