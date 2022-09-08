Home / Cities / Patna News / PFI case: NIA searches premises in 10 districts of Bihar

PFI case: NIA searches premises in 10 districts of Bihar

patna news
Published on Sep 08, 2022 09:24 PM IST

In July this year, Patna police had arrested four PFI activists from Phulwarisharif in the state capital

Two out of the four PFI activists in custody. (HT Photo)
Two out of the four PFI activists in custody. (HT Photo)
ByAvinash Kumar, Patna

Teams of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches in various locations across Bihar as part of its ongoing probe into the “anti-national” activities of Popular Front of India (PFI), officials familiar with the matter said.

In July this year, Patna police had arrested four PFI activists from Phulwarisharif in the state capital.

Days later, the NIA had re-registered the case and started its own probe. A week later, on July 28, it has searched premises linked to suspects in 10 locations in Patna, Darbhanga, East Champaran, Nalanda and Madhubani districts, according to a press release issued by the probe agency, which also claimed they had recovered digital devices and incriminating documents during the searches.

An NIA official said that searches on Thursday were being carried out at more than 32 locations in 10 districts — Patna, Saran, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Nalanda, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Katihar, Jehanabad and Araria — linked to suspects associated with the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

In Saran, an NIA searched the house of a government school teacher, Mohammad Parvez Alam, a resident of Rudalpur village, and seized his cellphone and some documents from his house. Parvez, said to be active member of PFI in the district, is an accused in the case lodged with Phulwarisharif police station.

In Vaishali, NIA raided the house of SDPI’s district president Mohammad Reyaz Ahmad, a resident of Chehra-Kalan, and interrogated his family members.

In Muzaffarpur district, an NIA team raided the residence of Mohammad Majrool Islam and seized a passbook from his sister-in-law Jarina Khatoon. Majrool’s mother Jamila Khatoon confirmed that NIA sleuths searched their house.

In Nalanda, agency sleuths searched the house of SDPI’s state president Mohammad Shamim Akhtar and detained his younger brother Mohammad Danish for interrogation. Shamim was not at his house at the time of the search. Later, he appeared before the media and confirmed that NIA sleuths had searched his house for more than two hours after obtaining a search warrant from the court. His brother Danish was released from the police station later.

An NIA team also searched the house of SDPI’s general secretary Mohammad Ehsan Parvez at Jokihaat in Araria. Ehasn is also said to be district convener of PFI.

In Katihar, NIA team raided the house of PFI’s state president Mehboob Alam and PFI activist Abdul Rehman.

In Darbhanga, NIA sleuths searched Danish Lodge, close to the house of Nurrudin Jangi, who was arrested from Lucknow in UP in July. The team seized mobile phones of students at the lodge.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Among the 51 cases, 36 are registered at Mauaima police station while others are lodged at other police stations of the district. (Pic for representation)

    CBI begins probe into gang trapping people in false cases

    PRAYAGARAJ The CBI has started investigations in connection with a gang in Prayagraj that used false rape and criminal cases under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act to blackmail people for extorting money. The probe has been initiated after the Allahabad high court on August 18 directed the investigation agency to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the gang, which is lodging fake cases against innocent people.

  • Jharkhand governor Ramesh Bais at Birsa Munda International Airport from Delhi, in Ranchi on Thursday. (ANI)

    J’khand Governor back after week-long Delhi visit, no word on Soren

    Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais Thursday returned to state capital Ranchi after a week-long stay in New Delhi, but there was no word on the recommendation sent earlier by Election Commission of India on chief minister Hemant Soren, who has been accused of holding an office of profit, a charge that could potentially disqualify cM Soren as a member of Legislative Assembly.

  • Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar along with deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav inspects the Gaya Ji Dam on river Falgu after inauguration on Thursday . (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

    Back from Delhi, Nitish inaugurates India’s largest rubber dam on Falgu

    Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday inaugurated India's longest rubber dam on Falgu river in Gaya, where lakhs of pilgrims from across the country and abroad arrive every year during the Pitripaksha Mela to pay homage to their ancestors, and a steel foot over bridge for the convenience of the visitors. Kumar said that keeping in view of the religious beliefs associated with the place, he had proposed the name 'Gayaji Dam'.

  • Union home minister Amit Shah Satish Bate/HT Photo

    Imposter arrested during Amit Shah’s visit might be a fraud: Police

    Wearing a blue blazer and carrying a fake MHA ID card, Pawar was found loitering suspiciously outside the residences of chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in Malabar Hill on Monday where Union home minister Amit Shah's was scheduled to visit. Late on Tuesday night, the accused, who gave his name as a resident of Sindkheda in Dhule district, Hemant Bansilal Pawar, was arrested.

  • Moderate rainfall likely in Pune city on Ganpati visarjan (September 9), according to IMD (SHANKAR NARAYAN/HT)

    IMD predicts rainfall on Ganpati visarjan day in Pune

    Pune: Moderate rainfall likely in Pune city on Ganpati visarjan (September 9), according to the India Meteorological Department. Orange alert issued for isolated heavy rainfall warning for ghat regions till September 10. Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that winds coming from the Arabian sea are getting stronger. Rainfall is likely to be intense in parts of the city on Friday.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out