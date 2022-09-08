PFI case: NIA searches premises in 10 districts of Bihar
In July this year, Patna police had arrested four PFI activists from Phulwarisharif in the state capital
Teams of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches in various locations across Bihar as part of its ongoing probe into the “anti-national” activities of Popular Front of India (PFI), officials familiar with the matter said.
In July this year, Patna police had arrested four PFI activists from Phulwarisharif in the state capital.
Days later, the NIA had re-registered the case and started its own probe. A week later, on July 28, it has searched premises linked to suspects in 10 locations in Patna, Darbhanga, East Champaran, Nalanda and Madhubani districts, according to a press release issued by the probe agency, which also claimed they had recovered digital devices and incriminating documents during the searches.
An NIA official said that searches on Thursday were being carried out at more than 32 locations in 10 districts — Patna, Saran, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Nalanda, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Katihar, Jehanabad and Araria — linked to suspects associated with the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).
In Saran, an NIA searched the house of a government school teacher, Mohammad Parvez Alam, a resident of Rudalpur village, and seized his cellphone and some documents from his house. Parvez, said to be active member of PFI in the district, is an accused in the case lodged with Phulwarisharif police station.
In Vaishali, NIA raided the house of SDPI’s district president Mohammad Reyaz Ahmad, a resident of Chehra-Kalan, and interrogated his family members.
In Muzaffarpur district, an NIA team raided the residence of Mohammad Majrool Islam and seized a passbook from his sister-in-law Jarina Khatoon. Majrool’s mother Jamila Khatoon confirmed that NIA sleuths searched their house.
In Nalanda, agency sleuths searched the house of SDPI’s state president Mohammad Shamim Akhtar and detained his younger brother Mohammad Danish for interrogation. Shamim was not at his house at the time of the search. Later, he appeared before the media and confirmed that NIA sleuths had searched his house for more than two hours after obtaining a search warrant from the court. His brother Danish was released from the police station later.
An NIA team also searched the house of SDPI’s general secretary Mohammad Ehsan Parvez at Jokihaat in Araria. Ehasn is also said to be district convener of PFI.
In Katihar, NIA team raided the house of PFI’s state president Mehboob Alam and PFI activist Abdul Rehman.
In Darbhanga, NIA sleuths searched Danish Lodge, close to the house of Nurrudin Jangi, who was arrested from Lucknow in UP in July. The team seized mobile phones of students at the lodge.
-
CBI begins probe into gang trapping people in false cases
PRAYAGARAJ The CBI has started investigations in connection with a gang in Prayagraj that used false rape and criminal cases under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act to blackmail people for extorting money. The probe has been initiated after the Allahabad high court on August 18 directed the investigation agency to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the gang, which is lodging fake cases against innocent people.
-
J’khand Governor back after week-long Delhi visit, no word on Soren
Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais Thursday returned to state capital Ranchi after a week-long stay in New Delhi, but there was no word on the recommendation sent earlier by Election Commission of India on chief minister Hemant Soren, who has been accused of holding an office of profit, a charge that could potentially disqualify cM Soren as a member of Legislative Assembly.
-
Back from Delhi, Nitish inaugurates India’s largest rubber dam on Falgu
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday inaugurated India's longest rubber dam on Falgu river in Gaya, where lakhs of pilgrims from across the country and abroad arrive every year during the Pitripaksha Mela to pay homage to their ancestors, and a steel foot over bridge for the convenience of the visitors. Kumar said that keeping in view of the religious beliefs associated with the place, he had proposed the name 'Gayaji Dam'.
-
Imposter arrested during Amit Shah’s visit might be a fraud: Police
Wearing a blue blazer and carrying a fake MHA ID card, Pawar was found loitering suspiciously outside the residences of chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in Malabar Hill on Monday where Union home minister Amit Shah's was scheduled to visit. Late on Tuesday night, the accused, who gave his name as a resident of Sindkheda in Dhule district, Hemant Bansilal Pawar, was arrested.
-
IMD predicts rainfall on Ganpati visarjan day in Pune
Pune: Moderate rainfall likely in Pune city on Ganpati visarjan (September 9), according to the India Meteorological Department. Orange alert issued for isolated heavy rainfall warning for ghat regions till September 10. Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that winds coming from the Arabian sea are getting stronger. Rainfall is likely to be intense in parts of the city on Friday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics