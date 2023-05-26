25-year-old police constable dies by suicide in Bihar district: Police

In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old police constable died by suicide in the police barracks in Bihar’s Purnia district on Thursday evening, police officials said.

Police officials said the deceased’s body has been sent for post mortem and a probe is underway. (Representative file image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The constable was a native of Paidapur village of Banka district and had joined the service two years ago in Purnia.

“A policeman found him in his room after which he raised an alarm. He was rushed to the government medical college hospital (GMCH) where the doctors declared him brought dead,” a police official said.

Also Read: 16-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Kota, fourth case this month

Police officials said the deceased’s body has been sent for post mortem and a probe is underway to ascertain the exact cause behind this.

Police said the family members of the constable have been informed and are expected to reach by Friday.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos:

040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON