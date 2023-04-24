Property dealer stabbed to death in Bihar’s Darbhanga: Police

A property dealer was stabbed to death in a residential locality allegedly due to an old dispute, police said on Monday. (Representative Photo)

The incident took place near Chhathi Pokhar late Sunday night, they said. Police have identified the deceased as Manjit Kumar Yadav, 32.

Madan Prasad, station house officer (SHO), LNMU police station, said that the deceased was killed in connection with an old dispute for which a first information report (FIR) was lodged in 2021.

He said that police took five youths into custody for interrogation, and an investigation into the matter has been launched.

“My brother was returning home on his bike when he was intercepted and attacked by the miscreants with a knife. He died on the spot. Despite the local people running to his aid, the assailants fled the scene”, said Manjit’s brother Ranjit Yadav.

Police said that Manjit was rushed to the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital but declared brought dead by the doctors. His body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.

Police said that two years ago, Manjit reportedly stopped some of the youth of his village from taking drugs on the temple premises during Durga Puja which led to a fight between the youth and Manjit and an FIR was also registered in this regard.