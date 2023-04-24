40-year-old dies after scooter skids in pothole at Dhanas

A 40-year-old man was killed after his scooter slipped due to a pothole at the Milk Colony light point in Dhanas on Saturday night. The deceased was identified as Rajinder Singh of Maloya, Chandigarh. (HT)

The deceased was identified as Rajinder Singh of Maloya. Police said Rajinder, who used to drive an auto-rickshaw, was returning from Mullanpur after dropping off a relative when the mishap took place.

A passer-by informed the police, following which Rajinder was rushed to GMSH, Sector 16. But doctors declared him dead.

Police said the deceased was unmarried and is survived by his 68-year-old mother.

“My son was the sole breadwinner of the family and was gathering funds to get me operated for a stomach tumour,” his mother, Pritam Kaur, rued. Police have initiated inquest proceedings in the case.