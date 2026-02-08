New Delhi, A protest was held at Jantar Mantar here on Sunday demanding an impartial investigation into the death of a NEET aspirant in Patna last month, with demonstrators calling for strict action against those responsible. Protest at Jantar Mantar seeks impartial probe into NEET student's death in Patna

The parents of the aspirant who died on January 11 have alleged that the Bihar Police was trying to hush up the matter by denying sexual assault and claiming that it was a case of suicide.

The protest here was organised under the banner of Bihar Nirbhaya Sangharsh Samiti, Delhi-NCR and saw participation from a large number of people from Delhi and Bihar, including members of the student's family, according to a statement.

Protesters raised concerns over the handling of the case and sought a fair and transparent investigation. They urged the authorities to ensure that all facts related to the incident were examined thoroughly and justice delivered to the victim's family.

A Special Investigation Team of the Bihar police is investigating the case, while the state government has recommended a CBI probe into the matter, according to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

The victim, a NEET aspirant from Jehanabad district of Bihar, was found unconscious at a girls' hostel in Patna's Chitragupt Nagar area last month.

She was admitted to a private hospital, where she died after remaining in a coma for several days.

Addressing the gathering, the student's father appealed for justice and said the family had been seeking accountability since the incident. The protesters demanded that the matter be investigated under judicial supervision to ensure impartiality.

Delhi-based social activist Uday Kumar Sharma, who led the protest, said it was important for people across the country to come together to raise their voice against crimes involving students and women.

He said the movement would continue until justice was ensured.

Former MP from West Delhi Mahabal Mishra, who was present at the protest, also supported the demand for an independent investigation under court monitoring.

Talking to reporters in Jehanabad last month, the aspirant's father had said, "I want a judicial probe into the incident and the team should be headed by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court or the high court. We want justice for the family as well as our daughter. If I don't get justice, I may go for self-immolation."

The protesters in Delhi said that they will continue their campaign and mobilise support from across the country to seek justice in the case.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.