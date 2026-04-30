Patna, Officers of the Bihar Revenue Service Association on Thursday ended their collective leave after receiving assurance from the government of sympathetic consideration of their key demands. Revenue officers end stir in Bihar after assurance from govt

Officers and staff from nearly all 537 circles had resumed an indefinite strike on March 9, alleging that the state government had failed to honour assurances given during talks with the then deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha following suspension of an earlier agitation.

The officers first launched an indefinite strike on February 2 after the state cabinet's January 29 decision to create the new post of sub-divisional revenue officer on a par with deputy collector land reforms , a move they say dilutes the promotional prospects and functional autonomy of the Bihar revenue service cadre, which was carved out separately in 2010.

According to a departmental statement, secretary Jai Singh said several key services, including mutation, correction of land records, land measurement and settlement of land disputes, were affected due to the collective leave, and efforts would now be made to expedite them.

The government has assured a "positive approach" towards the demands of revenue officers and said practical solutions would be worked out to prevent similar disruptions in future, officials said.

The secretary urged revenue service officers to join at their respective places of posting by Monday, failing which "administrative action may be initiated."

Singh said speedy disposal of pending cases related to the public is the department's priority.

"All district magistrates and circle officers have been directed to review pending applications in their respective jurisdictions and ensure their disposal within a fixed timeframe," he added.

The department has also decided to introduce a special monitoring mechanism at the district level to keep a continuous watch on the progress of work.

Under this arrangement, lists of pending cases will be prepared, and an action plan for their priority-based disposal will be formulated.

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