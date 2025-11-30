The post-poll conflict between Mahagathbandhan allies turned intense on Saturday as Rashtriya Janata Dal dared its partner Congress to part ways from the alliance and go alone as the Congress a couple of days ago had blamed the RJD for the assembly poll debacle. RJD blames Cong for poll rout, dares the ally to snap alliance

The RJD said that the Congress’ adamant attitude led to friendly contests among alliance candidates and it sowed confusion.

Talking to media persons after the party’s post-poll review meeting at the state party office on Saturday, state RJD chief Mangani Lal Mandal blamed the Congress for crushing defeat of the Managathbandnan in the assembly elections and said that the party (RJD) will welcome if the Congress quit the alliance and chose to contest future elections separately.

“Our party (RJD) workers were never in favour of the Mahagathbandhan from the very beginning. Still, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav showed a very big heart and generously gave Congress 61 seats. But Congress became stubborn and fielded candidates against our official nominees at several places and split the votes,” said Mandal.

The State RJD chief claimed that whatever seats the Congress got is because of the RJD’s support. “Without the RJD, Congress’s performance would have been even worse. Even in 2020, they got 19 seats only because of RJD,” said Mandal, adding that it would be ‘very good’ if the Congress party wished to contest elections separately. “We will welcome it. Once they fight alone, their real strength will come out in the open. No one can keep anyone tied by force,” said the RJD leader.

Mandal made these assertions after presiding over the review meeting of the party’s MLAs, MLCs and the candidates, who unsuccessfully fought the last elections. The meeting to assess the causes of the party’s rout, which started Wednesday in phases, will continue till December 4. He also said that the conduct of the elections was not fair. “The BJP openly played the money game and the Election Commission of India (ECI) remained silent. Still, we got more than one crore votes – morally, we are the winners,” added Mandal.

The Congress leaders reacted sharply to Mandal’s statements.State Congress spokesperson Asit Nath Tiwari wondered why the RJD tied up with the Congress, if it had no strength. “The one who begged for seats is now blaming us,” said Tiwari. Another Congress leader Gyan Rajnan alleged that the RJD deliberately wanted to sever the tie with the Congress and hence asked Mandal to pilot the campaign against the grand old party, which made many sacrifices to keep the Managathbandhan.

A senior RJD leader said that a final report, based on the district-wise review meetings, will be prepared and sent to the party senior Tejashwi Prasad Yadav to chart out the next course of action to strengthen the organisation. During the meetings, some of the leaders also apprehended internal sabotage, weak booth management and flawed electoral strategy of the Mahagathbandhan as other factors for the defeat.

The RJD had fielded its candidates on 143 seats and won 25, whereas the Congress managed to wrest only six out of 61 it had contested in the last assembly elections. The left parties had together contested 33 seats and won just three, while the Mukesh Sahni-led VIP was allotted 12 seats, but won nil.

Mandal’s statements have made it clear that the cracks in the MGB or INDIA alliance in Bihar can no longer be shelved. As the Congress is also planning a massive strategy to reclaim its old vote bank after the recent meeting with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, it is to be seen how long the Congress and the RJD remain together.