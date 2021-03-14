RLSP merges with JD (U): 8 years on, Kushwaha returns to party fold

After months of speculation, Upendra Kushwaha-led RLSP on Sunday merged with the JD(U) in the presence of chief minister (CM) Nitish Kumar here. Kushwaha had left JD (U) in 2013 and formed RLSP, the same year.

A formal announcement about merger was made by Kushwaha himself after RLSP’s national council meeting Sunday morning. Kushwaha, later drove down to JD(U) office where he was welcomed by the CM.

Soon after joining, Kumar announced appointment of Kushwaha as chairman of National Parliamentary Board of JD(U), with immediate effect.

“I am personally very happy with the development. It is a historical decision. We were together earlier and again we are back. He is a big leader and will work together for state’s development,” said Kumar.

“We were in talks with the RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha for quite some time. When I discussed it with my party members, they were happy with the merging of the two parties,” said Kumar.

Earlier in the day, Kushwaha, after the meeting of the RLSP national council announced the decision of the party to merge with the JD(U). “The entire RLSP will merge with the JD(U) from today. The decision has been taken in the interest of the state and country. Seeing the people’s mandate and the prevailing political scenario, it was decided that leaders with similar political ideology should come on one platform. This is the demand of the current political situation,” said Kushwaha.

“People’s mandate was a clear message that we should go together. This is neither going to benefit me nor Nitish Kumar. It will benefit the state and strengthen Bihar,” said Kushwaha and ruled out that any political bargaining was done for the merger.

The former union minister made it clear that his role in the party would be decided by Nitish Kumar. Heaping praise on Kumar, Kushwaha said, “He is my bada bhai (elder brother). I have always respected him. I will continue to serve people and party irrespective of the role assigned to me.”

“JD (U) is the only party which is committed to state’s development whereas some other parties are more interested in their own development. I will do service under Nitish Kumar and strengthen the party,” said Kushwaha.

JD (U) alliance partners, the BJP and the HAM-S also welcomed Kushwaha’s home coming.

Former chief minister and HAM-S leader Jitan Ram Manjhi said that Kushwaha’s return to JD(U) is in the interest of the state and country. “He was a union minister in the NDA government. He went to Grand Alliance where he felt insulted,” said BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand.

Meanwhile, the RJD took a dig at the merger. RJD national vice-president Shivanand Tiwari said Nitish Kumar should handover the chief minister’s position to Kushwaha. “The way BJP insulted Nitish Kumar in Bihar Assembly elections using Chirag Paswan it was obvious that it somewhere niggled Nitish Kumar as well as Upendra Kushwaha. However, it is time that ‘Luv’ should handover the CM position to his brother ‘Kush’ as ‘Luv-Kush’ was the base of the JD(U)’s formation, said Tiwari.

JD(U) leaders feel that the Luv-Kush unity in Bihar (a term used in reference to Kurmi and Koeri caste) can become a potent factor in revival of the JD(U). The Kushwahas and Kurmis together form nearly 12% of Bihar’s population and had been a major vote bank of Nitish Kumar.

Political experts, however, feel that it would hardly help JD(U)’s cause, which is trying to consolidate itself. “The reason is simple. Kushwaha has lost clout. All his community grassroot leaders have joined the RJD. The Kush (Koeri community to which Kushwaha belong) is a divided house. The message is loud and clear that Kushwaha is fighting for his survival,” said D M Diwakar, political analyst associated with A N Sinha Institute for Social Studies.