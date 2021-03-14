RLSP merges with JD (U): 8 years on, Kushwaha returns to party fold
After months of speculation, Upendra Kushwaha-led RLSP on Sunday merged with the JD(U) in the presence of chief minister (CM) Nitish Kumar here. Kushwaha had left JD (U) in 2013 and formed RLSP, the same year.
A formal announcement about merger was made by Kushwaha himself after RLSP’s national council meeting Sunday morning. Kushwaha, later drove down to JD(U) office where he was welcomed by the CM.
Soon after joining, Kumar announced appointment of Kushwaha as chairman of National Parliamentary Board of JD(U), with immediate effect.
“I am personally very happy with the development. It is a historical decision. We were together earlier and again we are back. He is a big leader and will work together for state’s development,” said Kumar.
“We were in talks with the RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha for quite some time. When I discussed it with my party members, they were happy with the merging of the two parties,” said Kumar.
Earlier in the day, Kushwaha, after the meeting of the RLSP national council announced the decision of the party to merge with the JD(U). “The entire RLSP will merge with the JD(U) from today. The decision has been taken in the interest of the state and country. Seeing the people’s mandate and the prevailing political scenario, it was decided that leaders with similar political ideology should come on one platform. This is the demand of the current political situation,” said Kushwaha.
“People’s mandate was a clear message that we should go together. This is neither going to benefit me nor Nitish Kumar. It will benefit the state and strengthen Bihar,” said Kushwaha and ruled out that any political bargaining was done for the merger.
The former union minister made it clear that his role in the party would be decided by Nitish Kumar. Heaping praise on Kumar, Kushwaha said, “He is my bada bhai (elder brother). I have always respected him. I will continue to serve people and party irrespective of the role assigned to me.”
“JD (U) is the only party which is committed to state’s development whereas some other parties are more interested in their own development. I will do service under Nitish Kumar and strengthen the party,” said Kushwaha.
JD (U) alliance partners, the BJP and the HAM-S also welcomed Kushwaha’s home coming.
Former chief minister and HAM-S leader Jitan Ram Manjhi said that Kushwaha’s return to JD(U) is in the interest of the state and country. “He was a union minister in the NDA government. He went to Grand Alliance where he felt insulted,” said BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand.
Meanwhile, the RJD took a dig at the merger. RJD national vice-president Shivanand Tiwari said Nitish Kumar should handover the chief minister’s position to Kushwaha. “The way BJP insulted Nitish Kumar in Bihar Assembly elections using Chirag Paswan it was obvious that it somewhere niggled Nitish Kumar as well as Upendra Kushwaha. However, it is time that ‘Luv’ should handover the CM position to his brother ‘Kush’ as ‘Luv-Kush’ was the base of the JD(U)’s formation, said Tiwari.
JD(U) leaders feel that the Luv-Kush unity in Bihar (a term used in reference to Kurmi and Koeri caste) can become a potent factor in revival of the JD(U). The Kushwahas and Kurmis together form nearly 12% of Bihar’s population and had been a major vote bank of Nitish Kumar.
Political experts, however, feel that it would hardly help JD(U)’s cause, which is trying to consolidate itself. “The reason is simple. Kushwaha has lost clout. All his community grassroot leaders have joined the RJD. The Kush (Koeri community to which Kushwaha belong) is a divided house. The message is loud and clear that Kushwaha is fighting for his survival,” said D M Diwakar, political analyst associated with A N Sinha Institute for Social Studies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RLSP merges with JD (U): 8 years on, Kushwaha returns to party fold
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RJD's Tejashwi Yadav says no chief minister is as 'weak' as Nitish Kumar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Patna firm offering fake data operator’s job for ₹60,000 in cash, busted
- The police team from Kaimur, on Thursday raided the Patna office of the company and arrested the director and coordinator of the fake jobs firm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Atulya Ganga team reaches Bihar for river cleanliness
- The mission is working towards synergising all efforts including those by the government, non-government organisations, corporates, volunteers and common public
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar granting taxation powers to gram panchayats from next fiscal
- Officials said the tax rate for each category, where panchayats can collect tax was being finalised.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar gets 3 more RAF companies, new headquarters to come up in Vaishali
- It will take at least three years to develop the required infrastructure to create RAF headquarters on the land allocated to the CRPF.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Beur and Nawada jail superintendents among 6 officers to be suspended
- 36 cell phones, 17 chargers, seven SIM cards and contraband were recovered in the search operations inside jails in Bihar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bodh Gaya Tourism institute to get its own building at cost of ₹50 crores
- Bodh Gaya was selected as the site for IITTM in the state, considering the need of trained tourism professionals there.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Patna has a hot day at 34.4°C, relief and light rains likely on Thursday
- Humidity has increased in Bihar as winds carrying moisture entered Bihar 72 hours ago, said a weather department official.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar school teacher jailed till death for raping a minor student
- The court held it to be a inhuman act and awarded a sentence of imprisonment for life to both the accused.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIIMS Darbhanga: Technical team to assess pre investment preparedness
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led union government had cleared the proposal to build an AIIMS at Darbhanga in September 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre's push for generic drugs yet to gather pace in Bihar
- Patna AIIMS said no one had approached the hospital with request for opening a PMBJP outlet on the campus of the institute.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 16K CCTV cameras installed in Patna for strict surveillance
- For future constructions in Patna, it is mandatory to indicate CCTV camera points while passing the construction map for apartments and commercial complexes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Counselling centre for women victims of crime in police headquarters
- Official said that several cases involving women could be solved by addressing some misunderstandings or basic behavioural issue.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Admission irregularities in a Bihar university to be probed
- The VC said that some of the varsity employees were involved in irregular admissions at non-affiliated colleges and its subsequent registration with the university's examination department.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox