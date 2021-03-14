IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Patna News / RLSP merges with JD (U): 8 years on, Kushwaha returns to party fold
HT Image
HT Image
patna news

RLSP merges with JD (U): 8 years on, Kushwaha returns to party fold

After months of speculation, Upendra Kushwaha-led RLSP on Sunday merged with the JD(U) in the presence of chief minister (CM) Nitish Kumar here
READ FULL STORY
By Vijay Swaroop I Edited by Shilpa Ambardar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 10:02 PM IST

After months of speculation, Upendra Kushwaha-led RLSP on Sunday merged with the JD(U) in the presence of chief minister (CM) Nitish Kumar here. Kushwaha had left JD (U) in 2013 and formed RLSP, the same year.

A formal announcement about merger was made by Kushwaha himself after RLSP’s national council meeting Sunday morning. Kushwaha, later drove down to JD(U) office where he was welcomed by the CM.

Soon after joining, Kumar announced appointment of Kushwaha as chairman of National Parliamentary Board of JD(U), with immediate effect.

“I am personally very happy with the development. It is a historical decision. We were together earlier and again we are back. He is a big leader and will work together for state’s development,” said Kumar.

“We were in talks with the RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha for quite some time. When I discussed it with my party members, they were happy with the merging of the two parties,” said Kumar.

Earlier in the day, Kushwaha, after the meeting of the RLSP national council announced the decision of the party to merge with the JD(U). “The entire RLSP will merge with the JD(U) from today. The decision has been taken in the interest of the state and country. Seeing the people’s mandate and the prevailing political scenario, it was decided that leaders with similar political ideology should come on one platform. This is the demand of the current political situation,” said Kushwaha.

“People’s mandate was a clear message that we should go together. This is neither going to benefit me nor Nitish Kumar. It will benefit the state and strengthen Bihar,” said Kushwaha and ruled out that any political bargaining was done for the merger.

The former union minister made it clear that his role in the party would be decided by Nitish Kumar. Heaping praise on Kumar, Kushwaha said, “He is my bada bhai (elder brother). I have always respected him. I will continue to serve people and party irrespective of the role assigned to me.”

“JD (U) is the only party which is committed to state’s development whereas some other parties are more interested in their own development. I will do service under Nitish Kumar and strengthen the party,” said Kushwaha.

JD (U) alliance partners, the BJP and the HAM-S also welcomed Kushwaha’s home coming.

Former chief minister and HAM-S leader Jitan Ram Manjhi said that Kushwaha’s return to JD(U) is in the interest of the state and country. “He was a union minister in the NDA government. He went to Grand Alliance where he felt insulted,” said BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand.

Meanwhile, the RJD took a dig at the merger. RJD national vice-president Shivanand Tiwari said Nitish Kumar should handover the chief minister’s position to Kushwaha. “The way BJP insulted Nitish Kumar in Bihar Assembly elections using Chirag Paswan it was obvious that it somewhere niggled Nitish Kumar as well as Upendra Kushwaha. However, it is time that ‘Luv’ should handover the CM position to his brother ‘Kush’ as ‘Luv-Kush’ was the base of the JD(U)’s formation, said Tiwari.

JD(U) leaders feel that the Luv-Kush unity in Bihar (a term used in reference to Kurmi and Koeri caste) can become a potent factor in revival of the JD(U). The Kushwahas and Kurmis together form nearly 12% of Bihar’s population and had been a major vote bank of Nitish Kumar.

Political experts, however, feel that it would hardly help JD(U)’s cause, which is trying to consolidate itself. “The reason is simple. Kushwaha has lost clout. All his community grassroot leaders have joined the RJD. The Kush (Koeri community to which Kushwaha belong) is a divided house. The message is loud and clear that Kushwaha is fighting for his survival,” said D M Diwakar, political analyst associated with A N Sinha Institute for Social Studies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
patna news

RLSP merges with JD (U): 8 years on, Kushwaha returns to party fold

By Vijay Swaroop I Edited by Shilpa Ambardar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 10:02 PM IST
After months of speculation, Upendra Kushwaha-led RLSP on Sunday merged with the JD(U) in the presence of chief minister (CM) Nitish Kumar here
READ FULL STORY
Close
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav staged a protest march with grand alliance legislators on liquor prohibition issue, during the Budget Session of Bihar Assembly, in Patna. (PTI Photo)
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav staged a protest march with grand alliance legislators on liquor prohibition issue, during the Budget Session of Bihar Assembly, in Patna. (PTI Photo)
patna news

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav says no chief minister is as 'weak' as Nitish Kumar

ANI, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:24 PM IST
Yadav was speaking in reference to allegations of a minister's kin involved in smuggling of liquor into the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Incriminating material including fake stamps and official seals were recovered from the accused. (REUTERS/Representative photo)
Incriminating material including fake stamps and official seals were recovered from the accused. (REUTERS/Representative photo)
patna news

Patna firm offering fake data operator’s job for 60,000 in cash, busted

By Prasun K Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bhabua
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:46 PM IST
  • The police team from Kaimur, on Thursday raided the Patna office of the company and arrested the director and coordinator of the fake jobs firm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pilgrims take holy dips early morning at Sangam, the sacred confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, during Magh Mela festival, in Prayagraj, India Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.(AP)
Pilgrims take holy dips early morning at Sangam, the sacred confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, during Magh Mela festival, in Prayagraj, India Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.(AP)
patna news

Atulya Ganga team reaches Bihar for river cleanliness

By Megha | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 12:19 PM IST
  • The mission is working towards synergising all efforts including those by the government, non-government organisations, corporates, volunteers and common public
READ FULL STORY
Close
In Bihar, there are a total of 8,386 gram panchayats, which are headed by Mukhiyas.
In Bihar, there are a total of 8,386 gram panchayats, which are headed by Mukhiyas.
patna news

Bihar granting taxation powers to gram panchayats from next fiscal

By Anirban Guha Roy, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:24 AM IST
  • Officials said the tax rate for each category, where panchayats can collect tax was being finalised.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The CRPF regularly launches joint operations against Left wing extremism in the state.(PTI file photo)
The CRPF regularly launches joint operations against Left wing extremism in the state.(PTI file photo)
patna news

Bihar gets 3 more RAF companies, new headquarters to come up in Vaishali

By Avinash Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 01:17 PM IST
  • It will take at least three years to develop the required infrastructure to create RAF headquarters on the land allocated to the CRPF.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On March 3, a massive search operation was launched by the state police inside state's jails. (Representative image)
On March 3, a massive search operation was launched by the state police inside state's jails. (Representative image)
patna news

Bihar: Beur and Nawada jail superintendents among 6 officers to be suspended

By Avinash Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 11:58 AM IST
  • 36 cell phones, 17 chargers, seven SIM cards and contraband were recovered in the search operations inside jails in Bihar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Foreign tourists from Buddhist countries throng Bodh Gaya.
Foreign tourists from Buddhist countries throng Bodh Gaya.
patna news

Bodh Gaya Tourism institute to get its own building at cost of 50 crores

By Reena Sopam | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 09:37 AM IST
  • Bodh Gaya was selected as the site for IITTM in the state, considering the need of trained tourism professionals there.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delivery persons transporting LPG gas cylinders in a rickshaw cart in Patna (Photo by Parwaz Khan / Hindustan Times)
Delivery persons transporting LPG gas cylinders in a rickshaw cart in Patna (Photo by Parwaz Khan / Hindustan Times)
patna news

Patna has a hot day at 34.4°C, relief and light rains likely on Thursday

By Megha | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 09:08 AM IST
  • Humidity has increased in Bihar as winds carrying moisture entered Bihar 72 hours ago, said a weather department official.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court said that the accused had brought the noble profession of teaching into disrepute..(Representative Photo)
The court said that the accused had brought the noble profession of teaching into disrepute..(Representative Photo)
patna news

Bihar school teacher jailed till death for raping a minor student

By Avinash Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 08:47 AM IST
  • The court held it to be a inhuman act and awarded a sentence of imprisonment for life to both the accused.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Central team for expediting the spade work for proposed AIIMS in Darbhanga will arrive on March 13.(Courtesy- Railinfo.com)
A Central team for expediting the spade work for proposed AIIMS in Darbhanga will arrive on March 13.(Courtesy- Railinfo.com)
patna news

AIIMS Darbhanga: Technical team to assess pre investment preparedness

By HT Correspondent, Darbhanga
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 11:45 AM IST
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led union government had cleared the proposal to build an AIIMS at Darbhanga in September 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar health department is meeting with representatives of the Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India to work out modalities on preparing a standard operating document for opening PMBJP outlets on campus of government hospitals. (HT/File Photo)
Bihar health department is meeting with representatives of the Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India to work out modalities on preparing a standard operating document for opening PMBJP outlets on campus of government hospitals. (HT/File Photo)
patna news

Centre's push for generic drugs yet to gather pace in Bihar

By Ruchir Kumar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 11:15 AM IST
  • Patna AIIMS said no one had approached the hospital with request for opening a PMBJP outlet on the campus of the institute.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers install CCTV cameras at government flats, at Pandara Road, in New Delhi.(Arvind Yadav / Hindustan Times)
Workers install CCTV cameras at government flats, at Pandara Road, in New Delhi.(Arvind Yadav / Hindustan Times)
patna news

Over 16K CCTV cameras installed in Patna for strict surveillance

By Megha | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 09:33 AM IST
  • For future constructions in Patna, it is mandatory to indicate CCTV camera points while passing the construction map for apartments and commercial complexes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The center will also provide professional counselling to women victims.(Pixabay)
The center will also provide professional counselling to women victims.(Pixabay)
patna news

Bihar: Counselling centre for women victims of crime in police headquarters

By Reena Sopam | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 03:57 PM IST
  • Official said that several cases involving women could be solved by addressing some misunderstandings or basic behavioural issue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhim Rao Ambedkar Bihar University at Muzaffarpur.(HT file photo)
Bhim Rao Ambedkar Bihar University at Muzaffarpur.(HT file photo)
education

Admission irregularities in a Bihar university to be probed

By Ajay Kr Pandey | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Muzaffarpur
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 02:48 PM IST
  • The VC said that some of the varsity employees were involved in irregular admissions at non-affiliated colleges and its subsequent registration with the university's examination department.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP