Sadhu Yadav given 3 yrs in jail in 2001 case, gets bail
A special court in Patna on Monday sentenced Anirudh Prasad alias Sadhu Yadav, former MP and brother-in-law of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, to three years of simple imprisonment for threatening a senior IAS officer after storming into the transport department office in Patna in 2001, a lawyer associated with the case said.
Yadav, then MLA from Gopalganj, barged into the Patna office of the then transport commissioner N K Sinha on January 19, 2001, and forced him at gunpoint to sign an order posting motor vehicle inspector (MVI) Sitaram Paswan in Gopalganj.
An FIR (first information report) in this regard was lodged on January 27, 2001, after Sinha wrote to the then Patna police chief Sunil Kumar in connection with the incident.
During his deposition in the court, Sinha, a 1980-batch IAS officer, said Sadhu barged into his official chamber with 15 men, including two carrying sten-guns, while he was holding a meeting with other officials. On Sadhu’s order, his men drove out the officials from his chamber. One of them aimed his sten-gun at Sinha head and Sadhu directed him to sign the transfer order.
Meanwhile, Sadhu Yadav told reporters that the case was lodged under bailable sections and the court granted him bail. He said had moved the Patna High Court against the order.
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
