Bihar SHO murder case: Samastipur police arrest four suspects

The Samastipur police in Bihar have arrested four suspects in connection with the murder of the Mohanpur outpost SHO as he succumbed to injuries after being attacked and shot at by cattle smugglers in Ujiyarpur area on Independence Day. For representational purposes only. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Those arrested were identified as Bikash Kumar, Mohammad Raies, Dhananjay Kumar Yadav (all from Nalanda) and Ravi Kumar of rural Patna. The police took them to the site of the incident in Sahbajpur village on Monday afternoon and recreated the scene in the presence of the forensics team.

Samastipur SP Vinay Tiwary told HT that he constituted three special investigation teams (SITs) to identify and nab the accused responsible for the killing of SHO Nand Kishore Yadav, a resident of Araria.

An FIR has been lodged against a person named Meghu Prasad, a resident of Karaiparsurai (Nalanda), besides two truck owners/drivers and two pick-up van drivers/owners based on the statement of sub-inspector Ranjit Kumar Sharma.

During investigation, the police found out that more than 30-40 cattle smugglers from Nalanda ganged up to commit the crime, the SP said.

“Around 10 of them have been identified, while four persons have been arrested. Raids are on to nab six others. The SIT also seized a pick-up van and a DCM truck involved in the crime,” Tiwary said, adding that the arrested persons have confessed their involvement in cattle theft occurred between August 9 and 12.

The SP said that the slain police officer sustained bullet injuries above his eyes. The police recovered empty cartridges, live cartridges, and other incriminating evidence from the spot.

Meanwhile, ADG (headquarters) Jitendra Singh Gangwar told reporters that the police headquarters will recommend gallantry award to the deceased.

Avinash Kumar