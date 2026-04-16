Samrat faces multiple challenges as Bihar CM

Even as Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, soon after assuming office on Wednesday, directed top officials to maintain zero tolerance on corruption, ensure timely implementation of projects, and expedite work under Seven Resolves (Edition 3) as envisaged by his predecessor, former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, poll observers feel that the 57-year-old faces several challenges related to good governance in Bihar.

Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi welcomes Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary at BJP office in Patna on Wednesday. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

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Many feel, the state government’s fiscal stability is one of the biggest challenges before Choudhary , who had held the finance portfolio during previous NDA government. The reason is that state’s finances is under strain due to the high expenditure on committed expenses like salary, pension following big recruitments as well as loss of revenue from the ban on liquor implemented in April, 2016.

The government’s financial burden has also increased owing to various increase in allowances announced before the 2025 assembly polls and ambitious shcemes like Mukhya Mantri Rojgar Yojana under which around 1.67 crore women beneficiaries have been disbursed ₹10000 as first instalment. The second instalment is supposed to be given upto rs 2 lakh to eligible beneficiaries to expand their business, which is again going to cost a big sum of money.

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{{^usCountry}} D M D M Diwakar, poll analyst and former director, A N Sinha Institute of Social Sciences , Patna,said that the new CM does have the challenge of keeping the fiscals of the state more strong at a time when there is already rising expenditure by way of subsidies, pension, salary and matching grants of schemes. “ It is a tall order as the financial load is higher than previous years,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} D M D M Diwakar, poll analyst and former director, A N Sinha Institute of Social Sciences , Patna,said that the new CM does have the challenge of keeping the fiscals of the state more strong at a time when there is already rising expenditure by way of subsidies, pension, salary and matching grants of schemes. “ It is a tall order as the financial load is higher than previous years,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Another challenge is to maintaining better law and order with the opposition RJD and left parties accusing the NDA government of failing to check spiralling crime and rape incidents highlighting how there has also been rise in mob violence as it was witnessed in Araria recently where a man beheaded a person before being killed by local crowd. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another challenge is to maintaining better law and order with the opposition RJD and left parties accusing the NDA government of failing to check spiralling crime and rape incidents highlighting how there has also been rise in mob violence as it was witnessed in Araria recently where a man beheaded a person before being killed by local crowd. {{/usCountry}}

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R Tiwary, a Patna based poll analyst and economist, said the one of the foremost challenges before CM Kumar is to maintain the same kind of consistency in governance as it was witnessed in the two decades long ‘ good goverannce’ model of former CM Kumar.

“ There is a sense of anxiety among people now that whether the consistency seen in governance be it in implementation of schemes or matters related to daily life of commoners in Bihar would continue in the new regime. Former CM Kumar had built a new governance model where bureacracy had a trust on the leadership and discharged its duties accordingly, whether in handling land related matters, law and order or other spheres of governance. Even Jeevika was a new model of women empowerment which yielded positive results in empowering rural women and enterprises. There were many other experiments by the former CM,” said Tiwary.

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Attracting investment in the state too is high on the priority of the new CM , many feel. The state governments in last two decades led by former CM Kumar has tried to attract investments in the state with the JD(U) strongman having long pitched the demand for according Bihar the special state category so that tax incentives are given to private investors keen on setting up factories. But poll analysts like Tiwary feel not much has been gained in terms of investment as the state’s being land locked with an agarian economy not attracting many investors.

Newly appointed deputy chief minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav on Wednesday said that attarcting investment in the state by focusing on agro based industry would a top priority for the new dispensation led by Choudhary. Another deputy CM Vijay Kumar Chaudhary too expressed that the new dispensation would work as per the ‘ Nitish model’ of governance and former CM Kumar would continue to guide the new dispensation. “ Former CM Kumar has drawn line in terms of development in the state. We will try to work on the Nitish model for faster development of the state in all sectors,” Chaudhary said.

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As things stand, there are indications CM Choudhary is keen on giving momentum to existing schemes as started by his predecessor by already instructing officials to complete projects launched under the ambitious seven resolves part 3 and also dispose off land related matters on a priority basis.

The big question remains is whether there will be changes in governance priorities and whether the new dispensation would take some decisions for increasing revenue and cut costs on committed expenditure.

There is also an element of suspense as to whether the new dispensation would review the prohibition in the state even though many allies in the NDA including LJP(RV) and HAM(S) having expressed that government should review the existing prohibition law.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anirban Guha Roy ...Read More A journalist for 21 years, Anirban covers RJD, legislature and government beats. Has extensive experience in covering elections and writes regularly on finance, land reforms, registration, excise and socio-economic issues. Read Less

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