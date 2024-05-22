Saran post-poll violence: BJP leader, kin arrested

A local BJP leader and his cousin have been arrested in connection with the post-poll violence in Saran district on Tuesday in which an RJD supporter was shot dead and two others were injured, police said on Wednesday, adding that RJD candidate Rohini Acharya was also booked later for poll code violation and for provoking violence on a complaint by a BJP worker. Pappu Yadav visited one of the injured in Chapra violence at PMCH in Patna on Wednesday. (HT)

Superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Mangla said Nagendra Rai, father of the deceased, identified as Chandan Kumar, had lodged an FIR against 12 named and 50 unidentified people, of which two named accused — Ramakant Singh, a state-level member of BJP working committee, and his cousin Ravikant Singh — were arrested and sent to judicial custody by a court on Wednesday. “Police have recovered a licensed rifle, revolver and live cartridges from their possession,” the SP said.

“Preliminary probe suggests that on Tuesday morning, a heated exchange took place between two individuals over the polling on Monday. Soon, people from both sides gathered and started pelting stones at each other. Shots were also fired,” the SP said, adding that police will initiate process to attach the properties of the absconding accused.

Meanwhile, tension continued to prevail in Chapra, the headquarter town of Saran district amid heavy deployment of police and paramilitary deployed at the spot. Shops and business establishments in several area remained closed on Wednesday.

The Election Commission of India has also sought a report from Saran district magistrate about the incident, officials said.

An RJD delegation met the family members of the deceased and handed over a cheque of ₹5 lakh from the party to his father. Kin of the injured were also given ₹2 lakh.

On the other hand, deputy chief minister and state BJP chief Samrat Choudhary alleged that Lalu Yadav’s and Rabri Devi’s bodyguards were being misused and the booth was disturbed again and again. He demanded an investigation into the Chapra incident.

“Former CMs’ bodyguards are being misused in Saran and Pataliputra parliamentary constituencies,” he said.

RJD chief Lalu Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya is the party candidate from Saran while his eldest daughter Misa Bharti, a Rajya Sabha member, is the party nominee from Patliputra, where polling is due on June 1.

RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav dismissed the charge, saying the administration has deputed three bodyguards for every candidate of his party.