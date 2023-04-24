SDM escapes unhurt in alleged sand mafia attack in Bihar district

The sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Mohania had a narrow escape in Sunday night when the driver of a seized sand truck tried to hit his vehicle in order to escape custody on GT Road (NH 19) near Usari village in Bihar’s Kaimur district on Sunday night. The SDM stopped two trucks and directed their seizure when drivers could not produce valid documents. (Representative file image)

SDM Satyendra Prasad, along with police and mining officials were conducting a check on the national highway against transportation of illegal sand and had seized nine overloaded sand trucks.

A driver was arrested before the others managed to escape.

The SDM stopped two trucks coming from Sasaram side and directed their seizure when drivers could not produce valid documents.

The driver of the one seized truck sped off and went towards Uttar Pradesh.

During the chase, the officials with the SDM tried to stop the fleeing truck. The truck driver, however, tried to hit the official’s vehicle but with timely intervention by the SDM’s driver, the tragedy was averted.

Mohania SHO Lalan Kumar said the truck has been seized and brought to the police station.

A case has been registered against the owner and driver of the truck under the provisions of IPC (Indian Penal Code) and relevant mining and transport acts.

Police are identifying those involved and they will arrest the accused soon.

It is the second attack of the mining and entry mafia on state government officials within a week.

Last Monday, three Bihar mining department officials were allegedly assaulted and dragged by the sand mafia after they had seized trucks overloaded with illegally mined sand near Koilwar bridge in capital district Patna.