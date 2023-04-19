Bihar police station gheraoed after arrest of sand mafia who attacked officials

A group of people gheraoed the Bihta police station in Bihar’s Patna district on Tuesday demanding the release of 45 people who were arrested on Monday for illegal sand mining and attacking officials, police said. Officials of the Bihar’s Mining Department, including two women, were beaten with sticks allegedly by sand mining mafia after they seized overloaded sand trucks on Monday. (Video grab/ANI)

On Monday, officials of the Bihar’s Mining Department, including two women, were beaten with sticks allegedly by sand mining mafia after they seized overloaded sand trucks near Koliwar bridge under Bihta police station. On getting information, a police team with reinforcement reached the spot, arrested 45 people and seized two dozen trucks from the spot.

Danapur assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Abhinav Dheeman said that the Bihta police have lodged four separate first information reports (FIRs) against 55 named and dozens of others based on the statement of three injured mining officials and the station house officer (SHO) of the Bihta police station.

All the arrested persons were sent to judicial custody on Tuesday evening.

“A black Scorpio fitted with a walkie-talkie was also seized from the spot. During the investigation, police found that the Scorpio was being used by the Entry Mafia,” said the ASP. An ‘Entry Mafia’ is a group, mostly youngsters, who escort illegal sand mining and overloaded trucks and ensure safe passage from their jurisdiction.

The ASP said that police are trying to arrest the owner as well as his accomplices.

On April 12, the mafia also torched a temporary check post that was set up between Bihta-Bhojpur road.

Meanwhile, geology and mining minister Ramanand Yadav, who visited the spot on Tuesday, said the government would take steps to stop illegal mining. Yadav said no innocent would face criminal cases but those who are involved in the incident would not be spared.

“I have asked my department to coordinate with the authorities concerned to stop this, or face the consequences,” said Yadav.

