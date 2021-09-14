Shahnawaz Hussain says Congress is sinking boat, welcomes rebels into BJP fold

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Bihar industry minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said that the Congress party was like a sinking boat while referring to Congress leaders such as Munna Khan joining the BJP in his presence on Monday at Bhabua in Kaimur district.

Hussain, who is also a member of saffron party’s central election committee, said no one should remain in a “sinking boat”, rejected by the people of the country for its alleged misdeeds, anti-people policies and corruption.

Hussain asked BJP workers to welcome committed leaders into the party fold to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in making a mighty and prosperous India.

Hussain promised that all the closed industrial units will be revived besides opening of new industries in the state. He added that Kaimur, known for paddy, wheat and vegetable production, had a great potential for agro-based industries and the state government was planning to make the district a hub of rice milling, food processing and ethanol industries.

Government’s initiative was likely to create jobs and also encourage entrepreneurship, he said.

Earlier in the day, Hussain met with the district administration to review the progress in implementation of industrial schemes, especially those meant for scheduled caste, scheduled tribes, Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and minorities.

Members of Bihar Legislative Council (MLC) Nivedita Singh and Santosh Kumar Singh, district magistrate Navdeep Shukla, deputy development commissioner Kumar Gaurav, director of the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) Ajay Kumar Tiwary and district minority welfare officer Satyendra Tripathy were also present on the occasion.