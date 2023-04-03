SSB jawan from Uttarakhand dies by suicide at camp in Bihar’s Araria: Police

ARARIA: A Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan on Monday died by suicide in his room at the force’s 56th battalion camp in Bathnaha area of Bihar’s Araria district late on Sunday, police said. Police said the jawan, a native of Uttarakhand, was found dead by his colleagues.

Police said the body of the SSB jawan has been sent for autopsy (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the body was sent for autopsy on Monday morning.

The jawan was said to be under pressure because some disciplinary action was proposed to be taken against him. “He had been upset for the last few days,” a person familiar with the matter said.

Station house officer (SHO) of Bathnaha police outpost Nand Kishor Nandan said the body had been sent to Araria district hospital for postmortem. “A case has been registered based on the complaint of SSB inspector Devendra Kumar,” the police officer said, adding that police are waiting for the postmortem report.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON