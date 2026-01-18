A special team of Bihar STF, in a joint operation with Karnataka police, conducted raids in various police station areas of Darbhanga and Bhagalpur and arrested two accused involved in a jewellery shop loot case in Karnataka. STF, K’taka police arrest 2 wanted criminals in jewellery shop loot case

An STF officer said a joint team of Bihar STF and Karnataka police arrested two criminals wanted under Hunsur town police in Karnataka in connection with loot of a jewellery shop on December 28,2025. “The police identified the arrested accused as Rishikesh Singh alias Pathal Singh alias Chhotu Singh, a resident of Kharari, Hayaghat police station, Darbhanga district and Pankaj Kumar alias Sattuwa, a resident of Pakra, Naugachhia police station in Bhagalpur district. They were arrested with cash and looted gold jewellery,” he added.

STF said an FIR was lodged with Hunsur police station (Mysuru, Karnataka), on December 28, 2025, under sections of BNS and Arms Act. “A special team of Bihar STF, in a joint operation with Darbhanga and Naugachhia Police and Karnataka police, conducted raids in various police station areas of Darbhanga and Bhagalpur and arrested two wanted criminals, recovering one looted gold chain, ₹1 lakh in cash, one motorcycle, jewellery box and others things,” police said.

On December 28, 2025, unidentified criminals had looted approximately 8.32 kg of gold jewellery from Sky Jewellery and Diamond Shop under Hunsur town police station of Mysuru, Karnataka.

Police said at least 16 cases were registered against Pankaj Kumar alias Sattuwa in various police stations across Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, and Rajasthan, involving charges of attempted murder, robbery, dacoity, and the Arms Act and at least four cases were registered against Rishikesh Singh in various police stations of Purnia and Naugachhia districts, as well as Hunsur police station in Mysore (Karnataka), involving charges of murder, robbery, dacoity, and the Arms Act.