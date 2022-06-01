Home / Cities / Patna News / Survey set to begin in Patna for remains of ancient Patliputra
The state archaeology, which intends to explore the remains of Patliputra buried under the earth, has engaged the IIT- Roorkee, to conduct the GPR survey in Guljarbagh locality in Patna Sahib area in state capital.
The Bihar archaeology department in Guljarbagh, Patna. (HT Photo)
Published on Jun 01, 2022 10:20 PM IST
ByReena Sopam, Patna

More information about structures and archaeological remains of Patliputra, the capital city of ancient Magadh kingdom in today’s Bihar, is expected to come out in the coming days as the state archaeology, a part of the art, culture and youth affairs department, is preparing to start the ground penetrating radar (GPR) survey in Guljarbagh area of the state capital, officials familiar with the matter said.

Guljarbagh is a part of old Patna.

The state archaeology, which intends to explore the remains of Patliputra buried under the earth, has engaged the IIT(Indian Institute of Technology), Roorkee, to conduct the GPR survey in Guljarbagh locality in Patna Sahib area in state capital.

“Ancient Patliputra has remained the least excavated site among all the archaeological sites in the state. It’s possibly because of the high density of population in state capital. It’s difficult to conduct even exploration work because of the high-rises and other modern structures in the city,” Bsndana Preyashi, principal secretary, culture department, said.

Deepak Anand, the state archaeology director, said, “The quarter of superintendent of the government printing press located in Guljarbagh is the point from where the survey will be started,” he said, adding that the work would start in the next few days.

“We have already signed an MoU with the IIT Roorkee for this work,” he said.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Reena Sopam

    Reena has been a journalist for over two decades. She has the experience of covering wide range of issues, including art, culture, archaeology, tourism, forest and women issues. She has also authored a book and is a recipient of the ‘Ramdhari Singh Dinkar Award’, given by the government of Bihar.

