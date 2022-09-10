Sushil Modi hits back at Bihar FM for flagging SSA ‘fund crunch’
Modi said that under the SSA, Bihar has been receiving largest chunk of the funds after Uttar Pradesh and the release of central share has been regular.
BJP leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, who held the finance portfolio in the Nitish Kumar government for over a decade, on Saturday hit back at state’s finance minister Vijay Choudhary, accusing him of misleading the people by blaming the Centre for shortfall in release of funds under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan (SSA).
“SSA is a centrally sponsored scheme implemented in partnership with the states and provides an additional support to them for improving quality of education. However, it does not replace the responsibility of the state government to make enough provisions in their budget for education, which also includes payment of teachers’ salary,” he said.
Modi said that under the SSA, Bihar has been receiving largest chunk of the funds after Uttar Pradesh and the release of central share has been regular. “Fund release also depends on a state’s opening balance, release of commensurate state share, pace of expenditure, submission of audit reports and utilization certificates and other such criteria laid down in the scheme,”’he said.
Modi said that in the financial year 2021-22, the proposed central share was ₹3,826 crore, of which ₹3,450 crore was released, the reason for shortfall being huge unspent balance and less expenditure on the part of Bihar. In the current financial year, the central share to be released to Bihar is ₹4,185 crore for elementary education, ₹470 crore for secondary and Rs. 4.37 crore for teacher education. However, there have been issues resulting in non-release of central share this year and the state has been regularly apprised about it,” he said.
Modi, currently a Rajya Sabha member, said Bihar has not even mapped all implementing agencies (IAs) on public finance management system (PFMS) portal, which is an essential requirement prescribed by ministry of finance. “Besides, the state has shown NIL expenditure in secondary and teacher education and there has been low expenditure in non-recurring head of elementary education,” he said.
Modi said that various letters and e-mails, including two on August 5 and September 9 this year, have been sent to the state to fulfil the conditions for release of funds.
-
Ex-MLC’s son held for assaulting cop
A Patna Municipal Corporation councillor, who is son of a former MLC, has been arrested for assaulting a police officer on duty, police said on Saturday. The arrested councillor, Mohammad Asfar Ahmad, is former MLC from the Rashtriya Janata Dal, son Anwar Ahmad. A local shopkeeper Mohammad Sarfaraj was detained for interrogation in a case related to attack on a police team Thursday night, in which a constable was grievously injured.
-
College principal faces arrest for casteist remarks
Mumbai The 27-year-old principal of the Government College of Education in Mumbai will have to face arrest for insulting a student belonging to a scheduled tribe in the classroom, as the sessions court rejected her anticipatory bail plea observing that her remarks were meant to insult the student in public. The complainant, according to the police, is a student of Government College of Education and belongs to the Warli tribe.
-
Fraudsters dupe Pune’s Serum Institute of ₹1 crore by asking for money transfer in CEO’s name
Fraudsters allegedly duped vaccine-maker Serum Institute of India of more than ₹1 crore by sending messages in the name of its Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla and asking for transfer of money, police officials said on Saturday. A First Information Report (FIR) for cheating and offences under the Information Technology Act has been registered against unidentified persons,” said senior inspector Pratap Mankar. Investigation was going on, said inspector Mankar.
-
Delhi govt mulls RWA like bodies for city’s slums
Deputy chief minister Manish Siodia on Saturday said that the Delhi government will investigate the demands and suggestions on forming the Basti Vikas Samitis for community centred initiatives in the city's slums. He was speaking at a 'national consultation on community led management of bastis in Delhi', orgnaised at the city government's slum management agency, the Urban Shelter Improvement Board. They all shared their experiences in making life better for the slum dwellers.
-
Rainfall to increase, monsoon withdrawal over Maharashtra will take time, says IMD
As per the India Meteorological Department, rainfall activity over Maharashtra is likely to increase from September 10 till September 14. The met department noted that the withdrawal of monsoon is not likely till September 14. The weather department noted that at present there are multiple systems that are active over the country. As these systems are active now, the monsoon over Maharashtra is likely to remain active from September 11.
