Tej Pratap Yadav announces party name, symbol

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, on Friday announced that his party ‘Janshakti Janata Dal’ will contest the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar with ‘black board’ as its election symbol. Assembly polls in Bihar are due later this year. (Tej Pratap Yadav | Official X account)

The former RJD leader had announced the launch of his political party on September 13.

Polls in Bihar are due later this year, the exact dates of which are yet to be announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Expelled from the RJD for six years on May 25 this year on charges of “irresponsible behaviour” and violation of family values, Tej Pratap also shared the party’s poster on his official X handle.

“We are fully dedicated and ready for the overall development of Bihar. Our aim is to create a new system by making a complete change in Bihar. We are ready to fight a long battle for the overall development of Bihar,” Tej Pratap wrote on X.

The political party poster features Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar, Ram Manohar Lohia, Jayaprakash Narayan and Karpoori Thakur.

On August 5, Tej Pratap Yadav announced the formation of a coalition of five minor parties to contest the assembly elections in the eastern state.

The five parties are Vikas Vanchit Insaan Party (VVIP), Bhojpuriya Jan Morcha (BJM), Pragatisheel Janta Party (PJP), Wajib Adhikar Party (WAP) and Sanyukt Kisan Vikas Party (SKVP).

RJD president Lalu Prasad had on May 25 expelled his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav from the party for six years and snapped family ties with him, saying that his “irresponsible behaviour” was not in accordance with “our family values and tradition”.