Tej Pratap Yadav doing better, say doctors attending to him

RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son and MLA from Bihar’s Hassanpur, Tej Pratap Yadav, who fell ill on Tuesday night, is feeling better, said the doctors attending to him.

Tej Pratap and his younger brother and Leader of the Opposition in Bihar assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, had taken the Sputnik-V vaccine against coronavirus on July 1.

The MLA complained of body ache and uneasiness, following which doctors were called to his Strand Road residence in Patna late on Tuesday. Yadav family’s doctor, Dr SK Sinha, told media, “Body ache could have been due to side effect of the vaccine. It could be also due to change of weather.”

Also Read | Attempts being made to destroy harmony, says Lalu in first address in 3 years

Incidentally, Lalu Yadav’s sons have faced constant attacks from the JD(U) and BJP for their reluctance in taking the jabs and also criticising the vaccination drive in Bihar. The ruling NDA had called it unethical on the part of the leaders for not participating in the vaccine drive amid the pandemic.

On Monday, during the RJD’s 25th Foundation Day event, Tejashwi had hit back at his rivals for taking potshots at him. “I have taken the Sputnik V jab after doing research. This vaccine’s efficacy is much higher than that of the other vaccines,” he said.

The Opposition leader also said those attacking him for taking a “Russian vaccine” should know that even Covishield was a foreign vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford university.