Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish Kumar for saying he didn’t get his letter

Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the Bihar assembly, on Thursday attacked Nitish Kumar saying it was surprising how the chief minister can live in the dark. This came after Kumar denied having received a letter from Yadav on the need for flood management and river interlinking.

Yadav released the letter with the acknowledgment receipt from Kumar’s office. “Not only the chief minister but the chief minister secretariat seems to have got tired, which is a reason why it did not forward the letter written by the opposition leader to the chief minister. How can a chief minister of a state be so ignorant, disillusioned, and live in the dark that he publicly says that he has not received a letter from the opposition leader about issues of public importance.”

Yadav has asked Kumar to lead an all-party delegation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for demanding that all projects in the state of inter-linking of rivers and strengthening of canals and embankments be categorised national projects.

Kumar said it is the media that gets such letters first. “I can read the letter if only I get it first,” Kumar said.