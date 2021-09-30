Four held for raping girl in Bihar, recording assault

Four men have been arrested for allegedly raping a girl and recording the sexual assault in Bihar’s Kaimur district while she was with a friend late on Tuesday. The friend has also been booked for sexually abusing her.

Police superintendent Rakesh Kumar said raids were being conducted to arrest the two absconding accused while the rest have been arrested. He added the girl has been sent to a district hospital for medical examination and her statement has been recorded. The girl has alleged the friend had been sexually abusing her on the pretext of marriage for three years.

Also Read: Bihar panchayat polls: 55.02% turnout in 2nd phase

Two of the accused made a video clip of the two together before sexually assaulting her along with the other accused. The accused also abused, assaulted, and threatened to make the video clip viral when she resisted while her friend fled. The girl later named her friend for sexually abusing her.