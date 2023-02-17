Those demanding ‘Hindu Rashtra’ want to destroy nation: Nitish Kumar

Slamming the statement made by UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said those who are demanding a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ want to destroy the country.

“People of every religion and sect live here. If one wants to do this (make India ‘Hindu-Rashtra’) then one wants to destroy the country. We should only adhere to what Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi said. He was killed eventually. We are following the path of Gandhiji,” said Kumar on the sidelines of a function in the state capital.

Adityanath had on Wednesday described Hindu identity as the cultural citizenship of every Indian and termed India as a ‘Hindu Rashtra’. He said India is and has always been a Hindu Rashtra. CM Adityanath said that every citizen living in India is a Hindu irrespective of their religion, caste, and region.

“What people will do in polls, just wait and watch,” he said.

Further targeting the centre and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the IT department raids at the BBC offices in India, Kumar said if action is taken then it will be clear what the Modi government wants.

“We can see what they (Modi government) want, if action is taken then it seems clear. If someone will speak against them they’ll face consequences. Those who want to speak and write against us can do so, eventually, it’s the public who’ll decide,” Kumar said.

The CM further batted for the MPs who raise issues in Parliament.

“Every member and party in Parliament have the right to speak about any issue. If the Modi government rejects the Adani dispute, it should be an internal matter,” he said on MPs’ demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe on the Adani row.

Over the statement from ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA and former agriculture minister of his cabinet Sudhakar Singh that Nitish Kumar’s government is run for officials, corrupt and goons, Kumar said that he doesn’t take note of what others were saying.

The RJD MLA, who recently replied to show cause served by his party for speaking against the grand alliance and the CM, took potshots again on Wednesday by questioning his Kuamr’s Samadhan Yatra.

“The CM’s Samadhan Yatra is just a sham. They try to show their development by denting and painting. This government is run for officials, corrupt and goons. These people do not run the government for the farmers and labourers of Bihar. Everyone is aware of this,” Singh had said.

He also alleged Kumar of ‘back door’ politics. “They do not come after winning the elections, they come through the back door, that is, from the legislative council, such people should be banned from politics,” he had said.

Responding to this, Kumar said, “I don’t take notice of such persons, and such comments need not be given any weightage. Our job is to serve the people and for that, we work day and night. This government has worked in the interest of the farmers. If someone speaks against me, he will not become the leader of the people, but he will become the leader of the party.”

