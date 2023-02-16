‘No desire to become a Prime Minister’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said that he has no desire to be in the race for prime ministership, voicing disapproval of slogans raised by workers of his JD(U).

Kumar, who has become a strong votary of opposition unity since he parted ways with the BJP in August last year, was replying to queries from journalists about chants of 'Nitish for PM' from JD(U) workers off and on.

"I keep telling them not to do so. I have no such wish," said the longest-serving CM of Bihar, who is being accused by the BJP of having betrayed the mandate of the last assembly polls for pursuing his own national ambitions.

Also read: Nitish expresses displeasure over JD(U) leader’s demand for Muslim quota in army

Kumar, who is now with the multi-party Mahagathbadhan, comprising the Congress, RJD and the Left, was also asked about the possibility of expansion of his cabinet in the near future.

"That is not a big issue. We have a cabinet that is large enough. But some parties may be wanting a better share and there are some vacancies because of resignations. We will do the needful at an appropriate time," said the CM.

Also read: Constituent criticises govt but insists Bihar ruling alliance is working well

Notably, the Congress has been desirous of a couple of more berths in the cabinet. Besides, two ministers from the RJD quota resigned last year in the wake of different controversies and the party, which already has a lion's share in the council of ministers, is expected to push for new faces.

Recently, Kumar had made it clear that he would not brook another deputy, in addition to RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, in a rebuff to his ambitious political aide Upendra Kushwaha who has since been alleging that the CM has struck a "deal" to allow his own party to be subsumed by its mightier ally.