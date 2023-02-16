Constituent criticises govt but insists Bihar ruling alliance is working well

Former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, whose Hindustan Awam Morcha is a constituent of the ruling alliance in Bihar, has added to the woes of the state government through his criticism of its functioning during his ongoing state-wide tour.

On Wednesday, Manjhi said his tour to reach out to the poor will conclude in Gaya on February 26 with a rally where he will echo their mood on issues they face.

He asked chief minister Nitish Kumar to move incognito to see what officials around him do not allow him to see. Manjhi has been drawing parallels between his nine-month tenure as the chief minister with that of Nitish Kumar’s rule.

He has been critical of Kumar’s policies while highlighting his successes. “When I was the chief minister, I proposed a ₹5000 allowance for unemployed graduates. Nitish Kumar did this through the student credit card scheme...”

He added the scheme has not worked. “I am out to know from the people what benefits they get. Most people say they would prefer some direct financial assistance. I am seeking people’s views and after compiling them, I will bring them to the notice of [Kumar]...people are not telling him what they tell me. There is corruption...people have to pay money even to get names of family members added to ration cards.”

Manjhi has backed a rethink over prohibition or at least exempting toddy from it. He said he has been talking to families, which suffered due to prohibition after their bread earners landed in jails.

“We are seeking the views of the people on prohibition and the chief minister will be made aware of it. At the rally, we will present the public mood on prohibition. ...the poor, who consume a little [alcohol], get jailed...while the big mafia makes crores... they are freed easily despite getting caught. ...many police and other officers have become rich while the poor languish in jails.”

In January, Manjhi, who has called toddy a juice, demanded a review of Bihar’s liquor policy. He said the state should follow the “Gujarat’s permit model” to prevent hooch tragedies. He blamed prohibition for adversely impacting the foreign tourist flow to Bodh Gaya.

The government has maintained religious tourism has been on the rise and credited prohibition for the state’s improved human index.

Even as he has been critical of the government, Manjhi has denied reports of differences within the ruling alliance against the backdrop of ruling Janata Dal (United) leader Upendra Kushwaha’s criticism of Kumar.

“Many people look for other options... All seven parties in the alliance are intact and working with coordination. There is a meeting of the alliance in Purnea on February 25.”

