‘Clear indication that…’: Nitish Kumar on I-T ‘survey’ at BBC offices, Adani row

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday criticised the manner in which the demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into allegations against the Adani Group has been rejected by the Centre, saying it was unlikely in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee era. He said that the issues raised by the Opposition were heard by then former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"The voices of all, including the opposition, were heard in those times. At least the government should have the decency to hear the opposition out," he said.

Nitish Kumar was speaking to media persons after he paid tribute to former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur on his death anniversary.

The Janata Dal (United) leader also criticised the Narendra Modi-led central government over the Income Tax ‘survey’ at BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai.

When his attention was drawn to the fact that the IT department's survey has come shortly after a documentary produced by the BBC on the Gujarat riots, Kumar responded with a wry smile.

"They (the BBC) have such a wide network. They have been everywhere for so long. If the action (IT raids) is a result of their work, then it is a clear indication that these people (the ruling dispensation) can brook no criticism," said Kumar, who had dumped the BJP nearly six months ago.

He also claimed, "I have never had any problems with any adverse media coverage. I believe in doing my job. For us, it is the people who are supreme (Janata maalik hai)."

The opposition has been trying to corner the Modi government over two issues – allegations of stock manipulation and fraud against Gautam Adani in a scathing report by US short seller Hindenburg Research and a BBC documentary critical of Narendra Modi's role in Gujarat riots.

Earlier this week, tax authorities launched a probe at the BBC India offices weeks after the British broadcaster the documentary about the 2002 Gujarat riots, which the government had dismissed as propaganda.

“The income tax authorities have left our offices in New Delhi and Mumbai,” the BBC said in a statement posted on Twitter late Thursday. “We are supporting staff - many of whom have faced lengthy questioning or been required to stay overnight - and their welfare is our priority.”

