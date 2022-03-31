Three Bihar towns top Niti Aayog list of aspirational districts
Three towns in Bihar — Katihar, Gaya and Muzaffarpur — have been ranked on top of the list of aspirational districts classified by the Niti Aayog for their performance on the basis of delta score for the month ending February this year.
Khagaria managed to get on the 7th position with composite score of 46.6 in February, which is awarded to each aspirational district for their transformation on monthly basis.
Deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad, who is also minister of the urban development department, said that 13 districts of Bihar had improved their performance in transformational sector and thereby managed to be included among the 100 out of 112 districts. “Majority of the districts will undergo major change in terms of urban amenities and other infrastructures and scale up remarkably in the next ranking of the Niti Aayog,” said Prasad.
Katihar, which also happens to be the home district of the deputy CM, got the delta score of 3.705 and comprehensive score of 55.9 on different aspects of development and stood on the top. Likewise, Gaya and Muzaffarpur received delta score of 3.405 and 3.112 and overall score of 48 and 52.5 got the 2nd and 3rd position respectively.
Bihar joins elite club for Budget spending
Prasad hosted a “laddu” party for the staff and officials the finance department on Thursday to celebrate a remarkable feat of spending more than ₹2 lakh crore in the 2021-22 fiscal, which ended today.
“It’s a matter of privilege for the state to have entered the club of top five major states, which spending exceeded ₹2 lakh crore this fiscal,” said Prasad, who also holds the finance department.
Bihar had total budge size of ₹2.18 lakh crore for the fiscal 2021-22 and the state government managed to increase the annual spending this fiscal by 21% as compared to the last year.
Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are the other states, which could spend more than ₹2 lakh this fiscal. Bihar managed to achieve this feat owing to robust financial management that offset the impact of Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent slowdown in all round activities.
Modi to flag off Indo-Nepal rail service on April 2
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first passenger train service on the broad-gauge line between Jaynagar in Bihar's Madhubani district to Kurtha in Nepal at a function to be attended by his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba on April 2, said railway officials. “The function is likely to be held in New Delhi through video conferencing on April 2,” said chief public relation officer of East Central Railway, Birendra Kumar, .
Abducted son of police officer found murdered
The body of 22-year-old son of a Bihar Police officer, who was abducted four days ago from Naugachhia in Bhagalpur district, was found in an agricultural field on Thursday, police said. The deceased, Rohit Kumar, was abducted on March 28 from his native Sonbarsha village and his abductors had demanded ₹45 lakh for his release from his family, police said. Police said it seemed the abductors slit Rohit's throat to kill him.
BSP expels four party leaders in Agra division for indiscipline
After suffering a complete rout in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh assembly election in Agra division, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Thursday expelled four of the losing candidates from party on charges of indiscipline. BSP's Mathura district president Yogesh Kumar said “SK Sharma, BSP candidate from Mathura City, ex-MLA Raj Kumar Rawat from Goverdhan and Thakur Sonpal Singh, who had contested from Chhata assembly seat, have been expelled from the party.”
Railway division takes over maintenance & management of Pune rly station from IRSDC
Beginning Friday, April 1, all the cleaning, food stall and maintenance activities at Pune railway station will be taken over by the Pune railway division as the three-year-old contracts made with the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited have expired. While the overall works will be taken over by the Pune railway division's various departments, some parts will be given to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation.
CM to flag off ‘School Chalo Abhiyan’ from Shravasti on April 4
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will launch the 'the district with the lowest literacy rate' across the state from Shravasti, School Chalo Abhiyan, on April 4. The chief minister said all MLAs as well as officials should adopt one school each for its holistic development. The CM directed officials to pay special attention towards districts like Shravasti, Bahraich, Balrampur, Badaun and Rampur, where literacy rate was low and run an extensive campaign.
