Three Russians arrested with narcotics in Bihar’s Raxaul
Security personnel on Saturday arrested three Russian nationals, including a woman, and seized six kilograms of narcotics from their possession at Raxaul, on the Indo-Nepal border in East Champaran district of Bihar.
According to DSP Immigration Department, AK Pankaj, who is currently posted at Raxaul, they were arrested near the India-Nepal Maitripul at Raxaul, while they were trying to cross the border from India (to Nepal), without valid documents, in a private vehicle at around 3 pm.
“They did not have any valid documents. Prima facie, it appears that they were overstaying in India as their visa had expired,” said Pankaj, adding they were carrying six kg of narcotics with them.
“Further investigation into the matter is underway,” said the immigration officer.
Those arrested have been identified as Roldugin Alexey, a resident of Mposad, Zherdev Ilia, a resident of Ryazan and Balshova Anna, a resident of Moscow.
Behave in friendly manner with public, Yogi tells officials
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday instructed officials to behave in a friendly manner with the public and public representatives. The chief minister was reviewing development works and law and order in Kashi at a meeting with officials here. He said Varanasi was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency and, according to his vision, all development work should be completed within deadline. Yogi said there should be no role of dalals (touts) in police stations.
3 held in Khagaria for duping Vaishno Devi pilgrims with fake chopper tickets
Three people have been arrested from Khagaria by the Jammu police for allegedly duping people by providing fake tickets for helicopter rides from Katra to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop the hill nearby, police said on Saturday. Those arrested were identified as Santosh Kumar (24), Ashok Sharma (35) and Lakhpati Paswan, all residents of Subha Panchayat. “After obtaining transit remand, the Jammu police took them for further investigation,” additional director general of Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit, N H Khan, which helped the Jammu police in the raid said.
Gurugram: Miscreants loot ₹13.28 lakh from private bank ATM
Robbers cut open an ATM and decamped with over ₹13 lakh in Sector 75A here, police said on Saturday. They barged into the private bank ATM on Thursday night and broke open the machine using a gas cutter after spraying black paint on the CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the unmanned kiosk, the police added. The police haven't obtained any major leads into the case, sources said.
Campaigning ends for polls to 24 Legislative Council seats
From the ruling National Democratic Alliance, the Bharatiya Janata Party is contesting 12 seats, chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) is in the fray in 11 seats while Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party led by union minister Pashupati Pasas has fielded its candidate in one seat. Congress, which had no seat sharing arrangement with its ally RJD, is contesting on 16 seats on its own.
Suspended cop who challenged Bihar DGP appointment in SC under ED lens
The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday registered a money laundering case against suspended constable Narendra Kumar Dhiraj, currently the president of Bihar Policemen's Association, officials familiar with the matter said. Incidentally, Dhiraj had challenged the appointment of Bihar police chief, director general of police Sanjeev Kumar Singhal, alleging violation of the Supreme Court's directions passed in a 2006 case.
