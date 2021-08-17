UP criminal, associate get life term for kidnapping, killing minor in 2018

The court of third additional district and sessions judge (ADJ), Rajesh Kumar Shukla on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to an Uttar Pradesh criminal and his associate in a minor schoolboy’s kidnapping and murder case, officials said.

Taufik Ansari, 13, a class seven student and son of Nesar Ansari of Adarsh Nuaon village under Durgawati police station limits of Bihar’s Kaimur district was kidnapped while returning from school on the evening of March 16, 2018.

His mother Taimun Bibi registered a kidnapping case with Durgawati police station the next morning after the kidnappers demanded ₹4 lakhs ransom on phone.

Police took the numbers on surveillance and arrested one Irfan Ansari, resident of Sayar village under Gahamar police station of Gazipur district in UP on March 17. His associate, Manoj Ram of Tori village under Bhagwanpur police station in Kaimur, was also arrested.

The body of the boy was recovered on their identification from the bed of Suara river near Adahaura on March 17 evening. The boy was killed to escape mounting police pressure, they confessed.

“Police submitted a charge sheet against the duo under sections 364 A, 302, 201/34 of the India Penal Code on May 31, 2018, and the charges were framed on July 4. The trial commenced on August 8 that year,” additional public prosecutor Sacchidanand Ray said.

Ansari and Ram were found guilty of kidnapping and murder. The court convicted them for life imprisonment and fined them ₹50,000 under sections 302 and 364A of the Indian Penal Code. They will have to undergo an additional six month imprisonment on failing to deposit the fine. All the convictions would run concurrently, Ray added.