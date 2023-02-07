Home / Cities / Patna News / Upendra Kushwaha just a primary member of party, playing for BJP: JD-U

Upendra Kushwaha just a primary member of party, playing for BJP: JD-U

patna news
Published on Feb 07, 2023 10:30 PM IST

Umesh Kushwaha’s remarks came after Upendra Kushwaha said JD-U was not a party of any individual, but of crores of workers.

State JD-U president Umesh Kushwaha. (HT Photo)
State JD-U president Umesh Kushwaha. (HT Photo)
ByArun Kumar, Patna

The ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) in Bihar on Tuesday cracked the whip on its rebel leader Upendra Kushwaha, saying he was no more than a primary member.

“Upendra Kushwaha has no stature in front of chief minister Nitish Kumar. He has no sense of party decorum. The way he has been speaking, he has lost all dignity. He has neither any principle nor any ideology. Kushwaha is playing in BJP’s lap and will soon realise its repercussions,” said state JD-U president Umesh Kushwaha.

“Upendra Kushwaha is writing his own nemesis. The party does not take notice of him anymore. We have 75 lakh primary members and he is just one of them. We have held elections at the block and district level. The state committee has not been formed and he is nowhere. Even a small party worker can present his views on the proper platform, but what Upendra Kushwaha has been doing smacks of some agenda. He works only in self interest,” he said, referring to the rebel leader’s position as JD-U’s parliamentary board chairman.

The state JD-U president said Upendra Kushwaha had also gone to the Grand Alliance (GA) earlier and had accepted Tejashwi Prasad Yadav as his leader. “What has changed now? Nitish Kumar is at the helm and the state is progressing. The nation is looking up to him. This has upset the BJP, which sees the prospect of losing all 40 seats in Bihar and therefore, leaders like Upendra Kushwaha are being used to weaken the JD-U, but such designs will not work. Upendra Kushwaha has no political base or credibility,” he said.

Umesh Kushwaha’s remarks came after Upendra Kushwaha said JD-U was not a party of any individual, but of crores of workers. “If it is being projected that JD-U is a party of Nitish Kumar, it is wrong. It was late Sharad Yadav who formed the party. Nitish Kumar had formed Samata Party, but it was later merged. Sharad ji was later driven away from the party to capture it,” he said.

Upendra Kushwaha, who served as a minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first cabinet but has been in political wilderness after successive electoral losses since then, also contradicted remarks of the JD-U state president, which were also reiterated by party’s national president Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh.

“It is the party’s letters that have kept referring me as parliamentary board chairman. I have always said it was no more than a baby toy and the JD-U top leaders have validated it. I am not here to cling on to any post. If Nitish Kumar says, I will resign from all positions,” he said.

Last week, Upendra Kushwaha had written an open letter to party workers for a meeting on February 19-20 in Patna, demanding there should be immediate talks on the “special deal” with the RJD and talks of much imminent merger to end the growing confusion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arun Kumar

    Arun Kumar is Senior Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He has spent two-and-half decades covering Bihar, including politics, educational and social issues.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out