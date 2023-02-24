Upset over omission of Rahul Gandhi’s pics from banners, Congress puts up its own

The Congress has put up hoardings and banners prominently featuring member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi’s photograph in Bihar’s Purnia after his visual did not feature in the publicity material for a rally of the state’s ruling alliance on Saturday. A rally of Bihar’s ruling alliance is being held on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

Congress leaders were upset over the omission. “This was not good for unity,” said a leader of the Congress, which is part of the ruling alliance. It was an insult to Congress. “If you talk about Congress, you cannot ignore its leader and future Prime Minister of India Rahul Gandhi.”

Congress leader Ranjan Singh said the objective of dislodging the Bharatiya Janata Party from power at the Centre will be impossible without Congress. “The hoardings should have promptly given space to Rahul Gandhi along with [chief minister] Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav and we have taken it seriously,”

Congress leaders insisted there were no dissensions within the alliance but urged alliance partners Rashtriya Janata Dal and Janata Dal (United) to be more careful. “This may be a petty issue but this sends a message to the public,” said Congress leader Jaivardhan Singh.