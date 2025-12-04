Search
Thu, Dec 04, 2025
Wanted bank robber arrested from Patna with looted gold items, cash

ByAvinash Kumar, Patna
Updated on: Dec 04, 2025 08:20 pm IST

A wanted robber linked to a ₹15 lakh bank heist and multiple crimes was arrested in Patna, recovering cash and gold. Twelve suspects are now in jail.

The Special Task Force (STF) and Samastipur police on Thursday conducted a joint operation and arrested a wanted robber from the state capital. He was involved in the Bank of Maharashtra heist in Samastipur, in which 15 lakh in cash and 10 kg of jewellery worth over 10 crore were looted on May 7 this year.

Officials said the arrested robber was carrying a reward of 25,000 on his head. The accused, identified as Dharmnath Singh alias Dharma, is wanted in multiple criminal cases.

ADG (Operations) Kundan Krishnan said Dharma, a native of Bidupur in Vaishali district, had been staying in a newly built house in Jaganpura, under Ramkrishna Nagar police station in Patna. Krishnan added that Dharma had constructed the house himself while hiding his identity. During the raid, police recovered 375 grams of looted gold, 2 lakh in cash, a fake Aadhaar card and a fake driving licence from his possession.

“So far, 12 accused have been arrested in the case and sent to jail,” the ADG said.

Krishnan further stated that the arrested robber was also involved in the abduction of Gujarat-based textile magnate Sohail Hingora, who was kidnapped on October 29, 2013, from Dhrampur village in Daman. Sohail was brought to Bihar by road—a distance of 2,000 km—as the abductors crossed hundreds of police barriers on the way. Sohail’s father, Hanif Hingora, had claimed that 25 crore was paid as ransom to a Bihar politician near Mahatma Gandhi Setu for his son’s safe release.

