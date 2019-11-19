Patriotic fervour was driving force for students’ union

cities

LUCKNOW Hardly a year after the establishment of Lucknow University, students formed their union in 1922. While the main agenda was to promote cultural activities, patriotism triumphed over it.

In 1940, student leaders waved the Tricolour in the university seeking independence from the British rule, for which they had to face jail term. They, however, continued with efforts to aid the freedom movement.

Apart from sorting out issues related to students, the union members also turned saviours for the people of Lucknow during the devastating floods of 1960.

They not only helped the university administration protect documents and books from water, but also participated in rescue operations in many parts of the city.

Five years later, when the nation faced Pakistan’s aggression, the student union members collected funds for the armed forces.

According to university records, ₹5,000 were collected by the members and donated to the national defence funds. Nearly 400 students donated blood and over 1,000 students registered for donations.

In 1953, the students went on protest path when the constitution of Lucknow University students’ union was drafted without involving the union leaders.

Student leaders demanded suspension of the then vice-chancellor and other office-bearers. They went on a hunger strike and also burnt the effigies of the chancellor. The administration responded sternly and the local police opened fire on the protesting students. Dr Gender, one of the protesting students, was hit by one of the bullets and succumbed to injuries.

The students’ protest intensified after this incident, as a result of which the varsity’s executive council dropped the changes in the union’s constitution. The V-C went to the students on hunger strike and offered them juice and the strike was called off. The entire episode lasted over a month during which classes and other academic activities remained suspended.

