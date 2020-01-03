e-paper
Home / Cities / PAU invites applications for Innovative Farmer Awards 2020

PAU invites applications for Innovative Farmer Awards 2020

The awards will be presented to the progressive and outstanding farmers for their excellence in agriculture, horticulture and allied activities during PAU Kisan Mela in March 2020

cities Updated: Jan 03, 2020 23:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

 The directorate of extension education of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has invited applications from farmers of the state for the Innovative Farmer Awards 2020. 

The awards will be presented to the progressive and outstanding farmers for their excellence in agriculture, horticulture and allied activities during PAU Kisan Mela in March 2020.

Divulging details, JS Mahal, director of extension education, said, ‘Chief Minister Award in Agriculture’, carrying a cash prize of ₹25,000 along with a plaque and citation, will be bestowed on a self-cultivating farmer of field crops in Punjab.

He added that three ‘CRI Pumps Awards’ will be awarded to self-cultivating farmers for adopting improved water management technologies, farm mechanisation in agriculture and organic farming. All awards carry a cash prize of ₹10,000 each along with a plaque and citation.

 He further said that in addition to these awards,‘Sardarni Parkash Kaur Sra Memorial Award’, carrying a cash prize of ₹5,000 along with a plaque and citation, will be given to a self-cultivating progressive farmer or a farm woman in agriculture/horticulture/floriculture and allied agriculture enterprises.

Mahal said the application forms for the awards can be obtained from deputy directors (training) of Krishi Vigyan Kendras, directors of regional stations, district extension specialists (senior most), chief agriculture officers, deputy directors of horticulture in different districts of the state and PAU directorate of extension education.

For each award, a separate application will be accepted, he said, while informing that the last date for the receipt of the application in the office of PAU director of extension education is January 10, 2020. The interested farmers should apply for the awards in time, he said.

