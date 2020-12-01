PAU’s agricultural engineering college alumni walk down memory lane

cities

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 23:34 IST

The alumni association of College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised online alumni meet e-moments 2020, which was attended by around 300 former students along with their family members on Tuesday.

Alumni from different batches and various parts of the country and abroad attended the meet to share their reminiscences and sense of nostalgia. The alumni meet was also joined by former deans of the college and other dignitaries of the university.

Chief guest Manjeet Chinnan, alumni of the college, currently residing in the USA, recollected his memories. He exhorted the alumni to stay connected with their alma mater through alumni association as they are the ambassadors of this institution.

PAu’s vice-chancellor Baldev Singh Dhillon appreciated the role of the college in the crop residue programme. He also appreciated the efforts of the alumni association of the college to connect with its alumni through the mentorship programme.

The chief patron of the alumni association and dean of the college Ashok Kumar

highlighted the accomplishments of the college and apprised of the selection of 17 students through prestigious on-campus placements and admission of two students for a postgraduate programme in the Indian Institute of Management.

The specially prepared videos capturing the moments from the previously held alumni meet, a virtual tour of the college and university campus along with hostel tour, a colourful cultural programme with performances of alumni, a video crafted to celebrate the alumni who met their partners from the college, and a show stopper video of the unique collection of old photographs from the college life, and sporting events were shared with the alumni.

A live interaction session was also organised where the alumni cherished their old memories with their batch mates, seniors and juniors.