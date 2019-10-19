Pawar’s rain-hit rally: NCP feels video will enthuse cadre; BJP alleges crowd was paid money

cities

PUNE Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar wins hearts of many netizens who circulated his image and video of drenched in rain while delivering a speech in Satara, on Friday.

Despite heavy rainfall, Pawar addressed a gathering, drawing applaud from many. While the NCP leaders feel it will generate sympathy among voters as the 79-year-old NCP chief is fighting a lonely battle, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that those who attended the rally were part of a paid crowd.

The BJP’s Maharashtra unit twitted a video of a man who claimed he attended the rally after being paid Rs 500. “No matter how much emotional politics you play, you are going to be exposed,” read a tweet by BJP.

The NCP leaders, on the other hand, are happy that the video was circulated on a large scale on various social media platforms. “The party workers are elated to see their leader fighting the battle hard even during heavy rain. It will help us in further enthusing the cadre and generate sympathy among voters,” said Ankush Kakade, NCP spokesperson.

During the speech, Pawar admitted his mistake of “choosing” candidates for the national elections in Satara, without referring to Udayanraje Bhosale, who was elected on NCP ticket, but resigned after defecting to BJP.

Bypolls for Satara Lok Sabha seat is being fought fiercely as BJP has put up all its might to wrest it from NCP. To win the seat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a rally at Satara, which is at the centre of BJP’s game plan even for assembly polls.

