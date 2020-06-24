e-paper
Pay Rs500 fine or face police case for mask violation

cities Updated: Jun 24, 2020 23:36 IST
HT Correspondent
PUNE: Pune municipal commissioner empowered the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) staff to take action against residents found in public and private places in the city without wearing face mask. The drive will begin from Thursday.

The commissioner on Wednesday issued the order and empowered ward officers, sanitary inspectors and medical staff to take action in the city.

PMC officers can now slap a fine of Rs500 on mask violators and even file a police case as per Indian Penal Code by using Article 188.

Solid waste management department head Gyaneshwar Molak said, “The drive against not wearing a mask would start from Thursday. Our intention is not to collect fines, but ensure that citizens use masks.”

Though the state government has made it mandatory for residents to use mask while stepping out from homes, many are seen not following the instruction.

Divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said, “Recently the state government raised concerns as many residents in the city were found not using masks after the lockdown relaxations were eased. I have instructed the police and municipal corporation to take action if residents are not heeding to the appeals.”

