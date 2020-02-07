Paytm cautions customers against falling prey to fraudsters

cities

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 13:41 IST

Panchkula: A day after police booked unidentified accused for duping a 65-year-old Panchkula resident of ₹25,000 by contacting him to update his Paytm account’s know your customer (KYC) details, a Paytm Payments Bank spokesperson said the company has been educating and informing customers not to fall prey to such messages.

“We warn our users not to fall prey to ‘too good to be true offers’ and never to make any advance payments to any non-trusted stranger or merchant. Also, we encourage them to report all such incidents to us and to the crime branch so that we can take action against fraudsters,” the Paytm Payments Bank spokesperson said in a press release on Thursday.

“Our cyber cell department with more than 200 security and fraud detection experts works 24x7 to monitor transactions and take action whenever they detect any fraudulent activity. We are continuously adding new security features to combat such frauds,” he said.

Complainant MS Walia, a resident of Sector 20, Panchkula, on January 16, had received a text message stating his Paytm account will be blocked in 24 hours if he didn’t update his KYC details. The next day, he was duped of ₹24,979, after he shared his debit card number, CVV number and other details over phone with a stranger.

Sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh of the Sector 20 police station, where the case of fraud has been registered, said: “We are going through the transactions made and the gateway used by the accused. We are also working to track the account details and phone numbers used by the fraudsters. People should not open any link or share account details with any stranger.”