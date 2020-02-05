Pbi varsity constituent colleges’ teachers to intensify protest, shift base to varsity campus

cities

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 22:13 IST

Intensifying their protest against the university management, the teachers working at 13 constituent colleges affiliated to the Punjabi University, on Wednesday, decided to shift their indefinite protest from their respective colleges to outside the vice-chancellor’s office on varsity campus in Patiala.

Demanding job regularisation, the teachers have been sitting on an indefinite protest at their respective colleges since January 24. The teachers, under the banner of Punjabi University Constituent Colleges Teachers’ Association (PUCTA), have also boycotted all academic work, including examination duties, till their demands are met.

At least 90 teachers are working in different academic disciplines at these colleges across state, on a contractual basis, drawing a salary of ₹44,000 each.

PUCTA president Lovdeep Sharma said that the varsity authorities are “playing divide-and-rule politics” in constituent colleges. They have directed principals of these colleges to make stop-gap arrangements to continue the academic work in their institutions, he said.

“Such act of the authorities have forced us to shift our protest from the college campuses to Punjabi University campus in Patiala from Monday, as it is our democratic right to protest for our genuine demands,” Sharma said.

He added that the teachers are not going to accept such “arrogant behaviour” on part of the university management.

The protesters said that they have approached the university authorities and the state government repeatedly, demanding regularisation of their services, but both have failed to pay any heed to their pleas.

The teachers added that as per the guidelines of University Grants Commission (UGC), at least 80% of staff in college is required to be appointed on regular basis, however, only 20% of staff is working on regular basis.

“We were recruited through a proper channel, following the guidelines of the UGC. However, when it comes to regularising our services, the authorities have been citing financial crisis as the main reason for not fulfilling our demands,” said Thakur Singh Mann, one of the protesting teachers.

He said that they have assured the varsity that the teachers are ready to work for basic salary during the probation period, if the authorities agree to regularise their services, but they are constantly ignoring the demand.

“Had they agreed to our offer, it would not have put any added financial burden on the university. But the authorities have failed to budge,” he said.

Director constituent colleges Prof Kirandeep Kaur said that they have held multiple meetings with the protesting teachers and assured them of fulfilling their demand.

“We have asked the college principals to submit details about vacancies at their respective college so that the process of advertising posts can be started. We have asked these teachers to resume classes as the academic atmosphere is suffering and students have to bear the brunt of the protest,” she said.

She added that due to this indiscipline, the varsity has also asked the colleges to make stop-gap arrangements to continue the academics.