PCB to forcefully close shops, impose heavy fines for violating Covid norms

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 22:33 IST

PUNE The Pune Cantonment Board administration will be imposing heavy fines on shops and establishments and closing them if they are found violating Covid-19 safety norms.

The cantonment board would be imposing fines starting Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000 for the first, second and third offences before forcefully closing the shops. The revised orders for control and prevention of Covid-19 were issued by Amit Kumar, chief executive officer (CEO), PCB, on Monday.

The directives state all the national directives of Covid-19 will be applicable to the area where large gatherings will continue to remain prohibited and marriage gathering would not exceed 50 persons. The board has resolved that a fine of Rs 500 will be charged from persons for not wearing a face mask while spitting at public places will invite a fine of Rs 500.

The shopkeepers and vendors will be penalised Rs 1,000 for the first offence, Rs 2,000 for the second offences and Rs 3,000 for the third offence and thereafter their shops will be forcibly closed, the order stated.

The patrolling team of cantonment board and police under the incident commander (CEO) have been empowered for forcible closure of shops violating the guidelines. The board has reserved its order on the opening of hotels, restaurants and food courts.

However, Fashion Street and Kumbhar Bawdi markets will remain closed till further orders

Kumar said“ The order has been issued in the public interest and for the safety of the residents. The decision on the opening of Fashion Street and Kumbhar Bawdi will be decided only after board resolution.”

“We are suffering losses from the last six months. Action is needed but we also need money for survival. The board must adopt a flexible approach in this scenario, ” said Sanjay Pitambare, a businessman from East Street.

Currently, containment zones in PCB include Solapur Bazar PCB quarters, Jan Mohammad Street, Boottee Street and Ghorpadi gaon.