PCMC Covid-19 tally nears 30k mark

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 22:49 IST

PUNE Pimpri-Chinchwad on Monday reported 640 fresh positive cases of Covid-19, according to the state health department.

According to the state health department, total progressive cases in twin cities is 29,169 and total deaths 522.

As per the PCMC health department, 708 fresh positive cases and 11 deaths were reported on Monday taking the progressive positive count to 30,501 and 522 deaths.

“The state health department date is released early in the afternoon while the PCMC dashboard is updated continuously. So the daily figures vary,” said, Anna Bodade, assistant municipal commissioner.

“We are noticing an increase in positive cases only because we have increased the number of tests,” said Shravan Hardikar, PCMC commissioner.

“The facilities of 30 ICU oxygen beds in Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital, 10 ICU oxygen beds in Bhosari hospital and 10 ICU beds in Jijamata hospital are ready and appointment of doctors is in the final stage. The work of Covid-19 facilities at Balnagri, Bhosari (425 beds) and Auto Cluster, Chinchwad (202 beds) will be completed by August 20,” he added.

PCMC has also sped up the work of jumbo 800-bed Covid facility at Annasaheb Magar Stadium, Pimpri.

Currently, PCMC has 12 Covid care centres, one Covid care hospital and two health centres, according to officials.

Also, PCMC has decided to hand over 12 Covid-19 care centres to private firms for functioning due to staff crunch.

“We are currently staff crunched. Once these 12 Covid care centres will be operated by private firms then we will be able to manage staff at new upcoming Covid care centres. Since positive virus cases are increasing we have to add more staff on duty,” said, Dr Pavan Salve, additional health and medical officer PCMC.