PCMC crime branch arrest six after week-long raids against illegal ops

cities

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 17:09 IST

PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime Branch arrested six criminals and recovered illegally stored tobacco from three godowns.

The total seizure is been estimated to be worth Rs 9 lakh. The action was taken by Unit 5, under Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash, over the past five days.

In the first raid, PCMC crime branch sleuths arrested three persons for running a gambling den on the Akurdi link road, and seized cash worth Rs 84,000 from the accused.

The action took place in an area under the jurisdiction of the Dehu road police station.

In the second raid, crime branch officials unearthed the illegally stored tobacco and seized tobacco worth Rs 6.29 lakh from Alandi road.

In the third case, police officials recovered illegally stocked tobacco worth Rs 1.60 lakh from a godown in Dehu road.

Commissioner Prakash said that the raids will continue against illegal businesses for the next few days.